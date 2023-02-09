Pierre Morton, chief diversity officer at Franklin Peirce University, opens Wednesday's discussion hosted by the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition at the Keene Family YMCA, following Tyre Nichols' death last month after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Morton asked attendees to share what they’d read and seen in the news, and what they’ve taken away from the recent events.
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, during Wednesday's discussion hosted by the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition at the Keene Family YMCA, shares his exasperation that Black men and other people of color are dying at the hands of police “over and over and over again.” He said he feels he must speak up about it.
During Wednesday's discussion at the Keene Family YMCA on race and policing, City Councilor Catherine Workman wonders if accountability for the Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols would have been as swift if they were all white.
Pierre Morton, chief diversity officer at Franklin Peirce University, opens Wednesday's discussion hosted by the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition at the Keene Family YMCA, following Tyre Nichols' death last month after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Morton asked attendees to share what they’d read and seen in the news, and what they’ve taken away from the recent events.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, during Wednesday's discussion hosted by the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition at the Keene Family YMCA, shares his exasperation that Black men and other people of color are dying at the hands of police “over and over and over again.” He said he feels he must speak up about it.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
During Wednesday's discussion at the Keene Family YMCA on race and policing, City Councilor Catherine Workman wonders if accountability for the Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols would have been as swift if they were all white.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Pierre Morton, Franklin Pierce University's chief diversity officer, closes Wednesday's discussion at the Keene Family YMCA about race and policing.
Following Tyre Nichols' death in January threedays after he was beaten by five Memphis police officers, Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera said many don’t know, won’t care or don't believe that this sort of brutality canhappen in New Hampshire. In response, and in his refusal to sweep this incident under the rug, Rivera said he was motivated to bring people together to discuss race and a systemic issue in policing.
The Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition hosted Wednesday night's conversation, most of which centered around what many expressed is the core issue — a police system rooted in brutality.
Pierre Morton, Franklin Pierce University’s chief diversity officer, led the discussion at the Keene Family YMCA and emphasized creating a culture in the room of hearing, respecting, providing space for others and building a foundation for ways to move forward.
Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was on his way home Jan. 7 when he was stopped for what officers called "reckless driving" and beaten by five officers for about three minutes. He died three days later at a hospital, and the officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
Morton said the most important part of this caseis its display of how different roles in our lives can override key parts of our identity.
“What I mean by that is that these were Black police officers, their identities seemed to override their Black identity,” Morton said.
Instances of people of color dying at the hands of police — including George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a Minneapolis officer in 2020 — have driven worldwide protests and a national conversation about police brutality.
Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people, according to mappingpolicedata.us, a statistics-based website. According to the website, data are pulled from "official police use of force data collection programs in states like California, Texas and Virginia, combined with nationwide data from The Gun Violence Archive and the Fatal Encounters database, two impartial crowdsourced databases."
Vermont State Police and the N.H. Association of Chiefs of Police were among law-enforcement groups that issued statements following Nichols' death, condemning the violence perpetrated against him.
“I know I speak for every member of the Vermont State Police, sworn and civilian, in expressing our anger over this incident and our collective call for an end to police brutality and excessive force," Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said. "We extend our condolences to the family, loved ones and supporters of Tyre Nichols, and we understand that the impact of his death is far-reaching.”
Empathy for victims of the violence and their families was also a discussion point at Wednesday's event, which drew about 20 people.
Patrick Heneghan, Cheshire County’s director of restorative justice and victim/witness services, said the courage, dignity and grace Nichols' family showed in addressing the public — calling for protests without violence — inspired him deeply. He said it also made him consider what it would take for his family to feel whole again after such a tragic loss.
Christina Cliff, associate professor of political science and security studies at Franklin Pierce, said police brutality is a cultural issue, and that there are higher rates of domestic violence and suicide among police officers.
Frustrated and sad at continuous instances of excessive force by police, Rivera said he didn't want to be silent on the issue. Speaking out, he hopes, will decrease the likelihood of this occurring in the Monadnock Region.
For his part, Morton said it was important to invite a group of people to come together to tell their truths, which is how he believes change begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.