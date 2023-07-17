JAFFREY — Business is back for the historic district’s Monadnock Inn during the town’s 250th anniversary, but its owner has been seeking to sell the property since early 2021, and he says he’s had to make critical utility repairs in the last year to keep the building on the market.
Delaware-based investor Randy Beers has owned the inn at 379 Main St. since 2014, when he bought the property and business as a real estate venture amid other residential properties he owns across various states like Colorado.
He listed the property in January 2021 for $575,000 after he said he bought the site for $754,000 in 2014, just below its listed value at the time of $795,000. The property is just over 6,800 square feet, and Beers said it features 13 bedrooms including the innkeeper’s suite and 15 bathrooms.
“It’s got a new $27,000 propane boiler and I’ve put over $100,000 into mini splits,” Beers said. “It didn’t have air conditioning before that, so that paid for itself quickly with summer business. I put over $100,000 in the kitchen when I first bought it, and rebuilt the whole kitchen with a walk-in fridge and new walls.”
The Monadnock Inn was built in 1830, according to property listings. It was originally a private home before its rooms were opened to guests and the building began receiving various extensions, according to Alex Bird, vice president of events for the Jaffrey Center Village Improvement Society. The society focuses on maintaining the character and history of the town’s historic district.
“These [towns] were all coach runs from Boston, and Fitzwilliam was a main interchange to Brattleboro,” Bird said. “Coaches used to come up here through Jaffrey, so they needed to have a place for people to stay.”
Bird, a Boston-area native, first became aware of the inn when he stayed there as a child in the late 1960s when his family vacationed in the Monadnock Region. He now lives just down the street from the property in a home that once served as an annex for the inn that he brokered a deal with Beers to buy so he could move into town and help preserve the historic district.
Beers lived in England when he purchased the Monadnock Inn, working as an engineer for Lockheed Martin, he said. He hired its previous owners to serve as management of the business, but took over management himself when he returned to the U.S. in 2016 and moved to a property in Wilton.
“About three years ago, I moved away because the inn was starting to hurt my marriage, so I retired to Delaware,” Beers said, noting that he relinquished being an innkeeper to others and that the position has changed hands several times.
The move away coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was then that Beers said he had to close the inn’s kitchen and bar. He fired its chef and its bartender due to operating costs challenged by a drop in guests, like other lodging businesses in the region earlier in the pandemic.
“I had changed the menu three times and I had changed the way we served food,” Beers said. “We couldn’t serve food, but we gave people food to go. … We delivered stuff for a bit, but nobody wanted to deliver food.”
Beers said the state’s shifting food service laws intended to reduce transmission of COVID-19 made it difficult for him to determine how to sell food and what he could offer.
“I had a kitchen full of food that I couldn’t sell because it didn’t fit the menu to what we’re trying to do,” he said.
The Monadnock Inn’s restaurant closed soon after, as Beers said the revenue wasn’t enough to keep the eatery afloat.
“I just focused on stripping [the inn] down to minimum cost and running rooms and trying to make enough profit to make up for all the COVID damage,” he said.
That leads to today, after Beers has heard a number of offers, though only one has been appealing to him as he claims most have come at $100,000 or more under the property’s appraised value of $550,000.
Bird, who has a background in managing conventions and some work in hospitality, said he feels inn owners sometimes take on more than they can handle from hearing about lodging business struggles throughout the region.
“You really have to be dedicated; it’s 24/7 work,” Bird said. “Whether you like it or not, it’s your little baby and you have to mother it. If you don’t put at least 80 percent of what you make back into the business, you’re going to have problems.”
An offer Beers said he received last year matched the listing price, but he alleges revenue numbers slumped because of poor housekeeping, leading to M&T Bank, which backs the property, declining to finance the sale.
“I was trying to lease it to the guy that wanted to buy it, but he couldn’t mathematically make the numbers work out for the lease,” Beers said. “The yearly [operating] cost at the end [of the year] is about $120,000; everything works out to $10,000 a month.”
Then, in February, the inn’s water utilities froze, causing a boiler in the back of the building and two dozen pipes lining areas that used hot water heating to burst as temperatures dipped below zero.
“That broke sprinkler systems, and sprinklers dumped black water everywhere,” Beers said. “… Mini splits in the main inn for the guest rooms are not supposed to work down that cold, but they managed to save the rest of the building.”
Since areas where guests stay remained intact and Beers was able to install a new boiler, the inn was able to reopen in the spring, but now heavy rainfall in the summer has posed new short-term issues.
“We have the 250-year anniversary coming up in Jaffrey in August, so we’re trying to clean up the front,” Beers said. “We pressure washed the front and got all the paint off of it. With the rain, I can’t get the front end to dry out so we can paint it.”
The basement has also been taking in water, but Beers said Sunday that a new sump pump is being added to mitigate the problem.
In addition to support from Bird and the Village Improvement Society, intermittent residents Cheryl Hackett and John Grosvenor, who own a residential property across the street they bought in 2021 to use as a second home, are also hopeful for the inn’s future.
Grosvenor, an architect for Newport Collaborative Architects in Rhode Island, said he and Hackett performed a one-year restoration of their property to keep it in good condition given its place in Jaffrey’s historic district. He said they performed the restoration to match other properties in the town center, whose upkeep of appearance he referred to as “patterns of living.”
“Those patterns of living express a village and a place for people to gather, and that’s really what the Monadnock Inn is [part of],” Grosvenor said. “That’s why I think long-term, it’s such an important structure to celebrate for people to enjoy.”
As Beers looks ahead toward the fall, he expects a new innkeeper to arrive and is receiving maintenance assistance from a volunteer until November. He’s also considering reviving the restaurant for the fall, if he can find someone with interest in helping bring it back.
“[The kitchen and dining areas] could be ready for somebody to turn into a restaurant here probably in six weeks,” Beers said. “… I imagine the restaurant would cause all the rooms to get filled pretty much every day.”
