Kate DeConinck was asked a simple yet important question when she interviewed for the job of director at the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College — a position requiring frequent consideration of the seemingly infinite human capacity for cruelty.
“They asked me how I cope,” recalled DeConinck, 36, who became the center’s director in July.
“When you’re talking to folks who have been through really extreme life circumstances and trauma and other realities, that’s hard, and it’s hard even delving through the historical materials sometimes.”
But she also finds hope and inspiration.
“You see people whose lives have been shattered in very unexpected ways and see how some of them, certainly not all, but some have been able to go on and do incredible things with their lives or built relationships that you never would have anticipated,” she said.
“There’s something deep and compelling about what it means to be human that emerges from this work, too.”
DeConinck has done extensive fieldwork in New York City, working with people personally impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She has also done research for Harvard’s Pluralism Project, which studies the changing religious landscape in the U.S.
She recently moderated a virtual discussion hosted by the Cohen Center in which filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein talked about their new PBS documentary series “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”
It explores not only Nazi Germany’s murder of 6 million Jewish people, but the cruel refusal by the United States and other countries to take in the vast majority of those trying to escape.
A portion of the three-part, six-hour series looks at a new wave of bigotry and anti-Semitism in the U.S., including the 2017 rally by neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and other white supremacists at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. They marched with torches and chanted, “Jews will not replace us.”
Many people today, nearly 80 years after World War II, are not aware of the extent of the Holocaust, DeConinck said.
Some studies show significant numbers of people in the U.S. don’t believe it happened, or they believe Jewish people were somehow responsible for it.
Meanwhile, there are fewer and fewer people still alive who witnessed it first-hand.
“There’s a lot of misinformation and propaganda today, as there was historically,” she said.
DeConinck hopes to revive a yearly visit by Keene State students to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., where the story of this tragic chapter in human history is told in vivid displays, recordings and other material.
These visits were temporarily discontinued because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before coming to the college, DeConinck was a professor of theology and religious studies at the University of San Diego.
Her scholarly field is quite different from her original academic goal as an undergraduate at Connecticut College in New London, where she was an English major and envisioned a career in journalism.
She remembers a class that sparked her interest in religious studies.
“I took this course that was on religion and terrorism, and it was fascinating,” DeConinck said. “It was a few years after 9/11, and the professor was an incredible educator.”
She went on to graduate work at Harvard, which included studying the role of churches in Europe during World War II, specifically their responses, or lack thereof, to the Nazi regime.
DeConinck also worked in lower Manhattan at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, where survivors of the terrorist attacks, family members and others acted as docents, gave tours and shared their stories to visitors from around the globe.
This informed her doctoral dissertation on the ways in which storytelling, walking and memorializing can provide healing after traumatic events.
A caring community helps as well.
DeConinck recalls a woman whose nephew had become trapped on a floor above where terrorists crashed a jet into a World Trade Center tower. She was distraught because she didn’t know what his final moments were like, whether he jumped to his death or died when the building collapsed.
The woman voiced her feelings during a docent training session. An expert asked her some questions and concluded that the way the building fell and where his remains were found indicated her nephew had not jumped.
“To see the sense of relief that brought to this woman, who was able to share out this thought process that tormented her and then to have someone so interested and invested and actively listening and thinking through this question with her, it was incredibly powerful,” DeConinck said.
Her new job in Keene is a homecoming of sorts.
Originally from Goffstown, that is where she and her partner, Neal Gibeault, an attorney, are now living as they look for a house. They grew up together and both attended Connecticut College.
Her father, Phil, worked as a general manager of liquor distilleries in Londonderry and her mother, Lori, spent most of her career working at Southern New Hampshire University, where she taught sociology and was the director of its academic support services center.
Mike Williams, a former colleague at the University of San Diego, said he misses working with DeConinck.
She and Williams, a political science and international relations professor, co-directed the school’s Urgent Challenges Collective, an initiative to study and address homelessness in San Diego.
“She is so collaborative, incredibly insightful, has such a good analytical mind,” he said. “She’s just a joy to work with.”
