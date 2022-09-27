In the two weeks since retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc won the Republican primary, he’s been trying to explain positions that appealed to his party’s base but could be problematic in his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Hassan has been trying to use his comments on issues ranging from privatizing federal entitlement programs to the legitimacy of the 2020 election results to her advantage in the Nov. 8 general election race.
At a news conference Monday at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center in Manchester, Hassan promised to defend Social Security and Medicare. Bolduc has called for both federal programs to be overhauled.
“While I am fighting to lower costs for seniors, my opponent, Don Bolduc, supports dismantling their health care,” Hassan said in comments released by her campaign.
“If Don Bolduc had his way, our country would be a place where seniors are left to fend for themselves; where our parents and grandparents don’t get the care that they need; where more families are burdened with medical debt; and where Americans are robbed of their Social Security.”
Bolduc’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment Monday in response to Hassan’s assertion.
On Thursday, Politico first reported Bolduc’s answer to a question posed to him about Medicare and Social Security at a campaign town hall event in Pembroke on Aug. 2. He echoed comments some Republicans have made over the years about privatizing those programs.
“The privatization is hugely important,” Bolduc said. “Getting government out of it, getting government money with strings attached out of it.”
In the story, his campaign explained his remarks.
“Having served 10 tours of combat in Afghanistan, General Bolduc relies on his health care from the VA,” said Bolduc spokesman Jimmy Thompson. “He knows first-hand how important its services are to veterans, and he believes that every American who is eligible should be able to rely on the benefits they have paid into it, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.”
Hassan has released a television ad that is critical of Bolduc’s comments about the programs.
Meanwhile, the Lincoln Project, which characterizes itself as a “pro-democracy” organization, has put out an ad that also uses Bolduc’s words against him, specifically his answer to a question at an Aug. 14 debate about the validity of the last presidential election.
“I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying that Trump won the election and damnit I stand by that. I stand by my letter,” he said. “I’m not switching horses, baby. This is it.”
The commercial juxtaposes this comment against one made on Fox News on Sept. 15, two days after he narrowly defeated mainstream Republican candidate and N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse in the Republican primary.
Democratic political action committees supported Bolduc’s candidacy by airing anti-Morse ads. The plan was to help field an extreme and vulnerable Republican in the general election. Meanwhile, Republican committees backed Morse.
“You know, we live and learn,” Bolduc told Fox. “And I’ve done a lot of research on this, and I’ve spent the past couple weeks talking to Granite Staters all over the state from every party, and I have come to the conclusion — and I want to be definitive on this — the election was not stolen.
“Unfortunately elections have consequences and Joe Biden is the legitimate president of this country.”
The Lincoln Project ad makes light of his promise not to switch horses by including audio of a horse neighing.
Democrats are also using Bolduc’s comments about abortion against him.
After the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for the procedure in June, Bolduc said this was cause for rejoicing.
This comment has made its way into a Hassan advertisement along with his saying “get over it,” in reference to a question about abortion.
In the Fox interview, Bolduc said, “It’s no secret that I’m pro-life, but I’m a ‘no’ to any federal interference in what the Supreme Court just decided.”
The high court’s decision gave states the power to determine their own abortion laws, and Bolduc said that’s where the power should remain.
Meanwhile, other comments Bolduc has made appear right of mainstream Republican thought, and could make him less attractive to moderates. During the Aug. 14 debate he said he would entertain whether the FBI should be abolished.
“The first question we have to ask is, ‘Do we still need the FBI and if we answer that question, ‘No’, then get rid of them.’”
He also said in that debate that among the federal departments that should be considered for elimination are Energy, Environmental Protection Agency, Homeland Security, the IRS, the Federal Reserve and Education. He also said he would favor repealing the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which allows the direct election of U.S. Senators.
He also previously called popular GOP Gov. Chris Sununu “a communist sympathizer,” and Sununu has called him a conspiracy theorist and an unserious candidate.
Nevertheless, at the Republican Unity Breakfast on Sept. 15, Bolduc approached Sununu and gave him a bear hug.
