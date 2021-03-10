CHESTERFIELD — Casting ballots from their cars in a modified town meeting Tuesday, residents rejected a controversial zoning amendment that would have restricted development near Spofford Lake in an effort to prevent soil erosion.
Voters shot down the ordinance, which several told The Sentinel was too restrictive and needs to be revised, by a convincing margin: 608-242.
Hoping to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chesterfield officials conducted drive-thru voting at the town’s business meeting for the second consecutive year and also held the session simultaneously with municipal elections, though on a separate ballot. Voters at the town garage on Brattleboro Road said it took about half an hour to cast their ballot, with much of that time spent reading the 30-article municipal warrant.
High turnout — nearly 28 percent of registered voters — caused election officials to run out of ballots Tuesday afternoon, temporarily delaying voting while they printed more. Town Moderator Brad Roscoe said officials had expected about 350 voters and printed 500 copies of each type of ballot: the municipal ballot, municipal warrant, zoning amendments, the school district ballot and school district warrant.
However, turnout reached 500 by 2:40 p.m., forcing election officials to pause drive-thru voting for about 40 minutes. The process resumed after officials printed 200 additional copies of each ballot, Town Clerk Barbara Girs said.
She said the 905 residents who voted Tuesday represented the highest number of participants in town meeting she has seen since becoming Chesterfield’s clerk in 2011. Attributing the strong numbers to residents’ interest in the hot-button slope regulation, Girs said the turnout caused more — though shorter — delays in the afternoon and required election officials to continue printing ballots.
“We just couldn’t keep up with the numbers,” she said.
Indeed, several voters said the slope regulation was their top issue Tuesday.
The measure was intended to limit construction in the Spofford Lake watershed that causes soil erosion into the lake and helps invasive species grow. Chesterfield’s planning board voted 6–1 last month to back the ordinance, which would have prohibited most developments on land in the lake watershed exceeding a slope of 15 percent. (Landowners would have been eligible for an exemption to the ordinance, if the proposed land had a slope less than 20 percent and the owner demonstrated that the project would limit runoff to the surrounding area.)
Multiple voters said the regulation would have interfered with individual property rights and had not been modified sufficiently to reduce harm to landowners.
Kate Chase, 40, said officials need to “go back to the drawing board” and find a compromise that is less restrictive for people with properties near the lake. Chase added that residents need more time to review the proposal, though she complimented the town for allowing different perspectives to be heard at recent information sessions conducted remotely.
“They did a really good job of having both sides of that conversation,” she said.
Planning board member John Koopman called the ordinance a “reasonable control” on Tuesday and echoed comments he made previously that residents need to protect the lake before ecological damage requires a more costly solution. Koopman stressed that urgency in an interview with The Sentinel earlier this month, acknowledging residents’ concerns around the regulation but saying it could be revised after being implemented.
Jason Goldsmith, who lives near Spofford Lake, criticized that rationale after voting Tuesday. Goldsmith said that while preserving the lake is important to him, he was uncomfortable backing a measure that he saw as deeply flawed without an assurance that it would change.
“I wouldn’t want to vote for something that then comes back to haunt me,” Goldsmith said.
Chesterfield residents also approved all warrant articles Tuesday, Girs said early Wednesday morning.
That included a $3.8 million budget — down 2.4 percent from the budget voters approved last year — and $232,000 in repairs to a portion of North Shore Road, with close to half of that coming via state grants and a municipal reserve fund, and the rest from taxation. Voters also approved several items appropriating money from capital reserves, including $170,000 to buy new vehicles for the highway department, nearly $113,000 for infrastructure work at town buildings and $42,050 to purchase a new police cruiser.
In a five-way race for a trio of three-year terms on the Chesterfield Budget Committee, incumbents Burton E. Riendeau and Brad Roscoe won re-election, and Joseph Parisi unseated incumbent William Denzler. Roscoe led all candidates with 533 votes, followed by Riendeau (442), Parisi (402), Erik Barnes (344) and Denzler (237).
Elected without contest on this year's ballot: Gary Winn and Kelly Hanzalik for three-year and one-year selectboard terms, respectively; Edward Cheever for a one-year term as treasurer; Kenneth H. Cook for a one-year term as tax collector; Barbara Girs for a three-year term as town clerk; Cathryn Harvey and Linda Skrzyniarz for three-year terms as library trustees; Karen LaRue for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds; Cheever and Jeffrey W. Titus for three-year terms on the cemetery commission; Nancy Aichele for a one-year term on the cemetery commission.