HANCOCK — Uncle-and-nephew duo Rick and Dean Gervin have fermented a Norse- and German-inspired taproom in town this year with the opening of Hornburg Brewing Company, which they soon hope to expand beyond its current location on Rick's farm.
"You can come here and know nobody, and within 15 minutes of sitting at the bar, you'll be in conversation with the whole place," said Rick, who works as a senior human affairs specialist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory Monday through Thursday, when the brewery isn't open.
Rick and Dean said the layout of their taproom, a long rectangular building with the bar on one end of the room and tables lined side-by-side, encourages patrons to mingle with one another.
"It's kind of like the one-pub English town," Rick said about Hornburg being the town's sole alcohol establishment. "Everyone goes to the pub at five o'clock and it's kind of like a big, giant community conversation."
A new resident, who recently moved to Hancock from Texas, visited Hornburg last week and made many community friends during his first visit to the brewery, Rick added as an example.
Hornburg launched in January on a portion of Gervinhaus Farm, Rick's 7-acre property at 165 Peterborough Rd. in Hancock that he bought in 2019.
Hornburg's specialty beer, Erik the Red, initiated the idea behind the brewery's theme.
"That's pretty much the perfected recipe from the very first red [beer] that I ever brewed," Dean said of Erik the Red.
Its name reflects the brewery's Norse and German-inspired theme, which connects to the Gervins' family heritage.
"Our family generally was Danish, then ended up traveling down into Germany; there was a region called 'Gervin,'" Rick, 46, said. "Then our family came over to the States just before World War II and has been here ever since."
Dean, 32, developed an interest in homebrewing several years after graduating high school, when he was working in the construction industry. About four years ago, he concocted an idea to take his hobby to the next level and decided to open his own beer business.
"I kept hopping into different breweries asking all the questions I could and job shadowed out a couple of breweries," said Dean, who moved to Hancock from Buxton, Maine two years ago. "I took some online classes to learn the microbiology side, but I knew the process. I'd been doing it for 12 years at that point, but the science side gets a little more into the nitty-gritty of everything."
After some more advanced experience in microbrewing, Dean contacted Rick in 2019 to propose opening, what would become Hornburg on Rick's property. Rick moved to Hancock from Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts that year with his wife, Erin, and their son, Felix, and founded Gervinhaus Farm.
Erin was looking to start a farmstead around the same time the brewery proposition came through, so it all came into place for Rick and Dean.
Dean knew that Rick and Erin were looking for like a farmstead place, which prompted him to reach out to his uncle.
"She's always wanted to do it, and we were looking at Mass, but it was so expensive," Rick said. "The further we got out [from Hanscom], it was still expensive, so we started looking at New Hampshire and this was about as far as I wanted to go."
He became delighted at the idea of launching a brewery, alongside raising his family's sheep, ducks and chickens in New Hampshire. Rick and Dean started drafting designs for the taproom and hired an architect to help with the interior and exterior design.
"I think even if we were not family, we would have done this," Rick said. "[Dean] makes really good beer and it's a good business model."
Rick gained much of his knowledge of brewing from Dean, who taught Rick the science and processes they would be using at the brewery.
But then, the pandemic impacted their ability to progress further, delaying receiving permits to operate from the Town of Hancock for about a year.
After receiving permits and fundraising in the community for building materials last year, the two brewmasters held a soft opening Jan. 6, before more widely launching Hornburg later that month.
"When we opened, our first weekend and second weekend were really, really busy, so much so that we sold out of all of our beer," Rick recalled. "We had to shut down for couple of weeks and then try to reopen again."
Their collection of craft drinks includes Old Norse Ale, which is inspired by traditional honey ale from Norway.
"It's kind of a recreation of a ninth or 10th-century ale the Vikings would have drank," Rick said. "... I kind of dug into what they would have had, and researched everything. Obviously, they did things a little bit differently — they didn't use hops or anything, it was more flowers and berries and things of that nature."
Dean and Rick also hope to create a Revolutionary War-era spruce ale using spruce tips as the core ingredient.
Hornburg's other signature beers include its Session IPA — an Indian Pale Ale heavily flavored from citrus with a light alcohol content — and a limited-time brown ale called Charlie's Brown, which uses locally sourced maple syrup from a regular patron named Charlie.
Hornburg's co-owners said they're proud to build the brewery around their customers, as some of the taproom decorations and crafts featuring Viking and Norse iconography were donated by visitors, some of whom are Hancock residents.
Also on display behind the bar is Rick's family military memorabilia, reflective of his and his family members' time in the armed forces. He was stationed in Afghanistan, Somalia, Kuwait and Iraq, among other deployments and ended service recently.
"I was medically discharged from the military, just got hurt too many times and got really sick on my last appointment," Rick said. "Being 50 percent veteran-owned, we do support military discounts and first responder discounts for firefighters, police and EMT folks."
Rick retired from active service in the army about a month ago, just in time to focus on growing Hornburg and his farm with his wife. Dean and Rick plan to soon add a cold storage unit adjacent to the taproom they constructed last year and want to incorporate more farm produce in Hornburg's beers.
The business partners want to start canning some of their brews and sell them in neighboring towns like Bennington and Peterborough.
"Everything here is kind of always a work in progress," Rick said. "We're building the new building to help with our cold storage and things like that, an extension of the patio is coming in right after that building's done and we're expanding parking."
