SWANZEY — Jennifer Frazier spent five years at the Winchester Fire Department, where she said she was the only female firefighter. She was met with a much different situation when she joined the Swanzey Fire Department about a year and a half ago.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s really nice having other women on the department.”
Across the United States, only 8 percent of firefighters were women in 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In Swanzey, one third of the force is female.
In other area communities, female firefighters are few and far between. Keene currently has an all-male department. Jaffrey, which is slightly smaller than Swanzey, has one woman on its force, according to Fire Chief David Chamberlain.
By contrast, the 25-member Hancock Fire Department — which was featured on N.H. Chronicle last year in part for its number of female firefighters — currently has seven, Fire Chief Tom Bates said. But even this is eclipsed by Swanzey, where, of 30 active members, 11 women are filling the roles of firefighters and EMTs.
“I don’t know what the draw is,” said Sherry Mattson, a firefighter and EMT who has been with the department for almost 20 years. When she first joined, she said, there were only a couple of other women, but more have been coming aboard the past few years.
Chief Bill Gould, who joined the force in 2020, said personal connections might play a role. Three women — Kate Guyette, Ashley West and Chelsea Bell— are all serving alongside their fathers — Deputy Chiefs Eric Mattson and Brandon West, and Kevin Bell, respectively, Gould said. There are also members who are married, Sherry and Eric Mattson, and Jennifer and Capt. Tyke Frazier.
Meghan Foley, an emergency medical technician and firefighter for the department, said when she first joined about three years ago (after working as a reporter and then editor at The Sentinel), she didn’t think much about the male-to-female ratio. Over her first year, as she was attending regular all-department meetings, she began to notice the high number of women. And when a new fire station was proposed — one that would include separate facilities for men and women — the public began noticing, too.
Earlier this year, Swanzey residents voted on the new station, the fourth time in recent years the proposal was on the warrant. The $4 million project received a majority vote, but not the three-fifths majority required for approval.
“[The new station] didn’t happen, but it did put focus on the amount of females we have,” Sherry Mattson said.
She said that while Swanzey’s numbers may be atypical — “We do have more women than anyone else that I’ve noticed” — the department is focused on working as a cohesive crew to serve and protect the community.
“It doesn’t feel like there’s a line between the males and the females,” she explained. “We definitely get the same respect as the guys on our department.”
Foley said she believes diversity and inclusivity are part of the field’s evolution.
“I think it’s just a piece of the modern fire service,” she said, and one that bolsters the profession.
“The more perspectives you have, the stronger you can be as a department,” she said.
There are also logistical benefits to having female firefighters, she said, like often being able to fit into smaller spaces. Jennifer Frazier said she’s also seen women come up with different strategies to approach a situation, like carrying a heavy hose, than men.
“It’s interesting to see the different techniques you can use,” she said.
Frazier also recalled an incident in which a pregnant woman was in a crash, and she focused on soothing and distracting her while other crew members extracted her from the wreckage. She said the woman called a few days later to thank her for being a source of calm.
Stephanie Sargent, who just joined the department in June, said she values female companionship. She had long wanted to join the public-safety field, but said she’d struggled with self-doubt. Being around other women has been empowering.
“For me, I feel like it kind of helps give that more powerful feeling,” she said. “It gives the department more power. It’s nice to see women showing that strength.”
And as Sargent, who is in the process of getting her EMT license and fire certification, navigates the early stages of her public-safety career, she said the department’s overall culture has been helpful.
“They have a great teaching attitude … that’s what I’m most appreciative of,” she said. “They just do it in such a positive way.“
In 1996, she moved to Swanzey when her father, Eric Sargent, was the town’s police chief before he joined the fire department. She described her dad’s colleagues as feeling like second fathers or uncles — but there weren’t mother- or aunt-like figures in the scene.
“I didn’t grow up with any female first responders,” she said. “It wasn’t something that was really around much when I was a kid.”
But as more women join the profession, young girls are more likely to see firefighters and EMTs they can relate to.
“I love being out in public,” Frazier said. “It’s cute to see all the little girls come and say they want to be a firefighter too.”
Foley said that representation at the department can help set an example for the next generation.
“I think it’s important … to show that, yeah, you can do this, this is a possibility whether you’re a boy or a girl,” she said. “I think there’s some significance to that.”