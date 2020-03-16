DUBLIN — Dublin’s annual town meeting was delayed by about a half hour Saturday, as volunteers and town officials worked to keep the crowd from becoming too dense.
The line to enter the meeting, held at the Dublin Consolidated School, stretched into the parking lot as residents were asked to keep 6 feet apart — the distance health officials recommend to help prevent the spread of coronavirus — and enter one by one.
Chairs were set up about at least 2 feet apart, and hand sanitizer was available throughout the meeting space.
But the attempt to keep a healthy distance between each attendee quickly fell apart as those running the meeting realized they would need more space than had been allotted. Residents were asked to move their chairs closer together to accommodate everyone.
Despite the delay, Dublin residents quickly got to business once the meeting was called to order. They approved the proposed $2,095,373 general operations budget with a single amendment.
Put forth by the Carole Monroe, who was sworn in as the newest member of the selectboard after the meeting, the amendment called for an additional $5,000 for the website-management budget. Only $330 was earmarked for this, but Monroe felt the extra money was needed to make the website more user-friendly and easier to access.
“When you go to the website and are looking for information, it’s not very friendly,” Monroe said. “It’s also not accessible if you’re doing it [on] your cellphone or a mobile device.”
Residents also overwhelmingly approved a proposal to permit the town to bond $1.3 million for the purpose of expanding the town’s broadband infrastructure so that every building within Dublin’s borders will have high-speed Internet access.
The bond will be payable over a period not to exceed 20 years, and payments will be accepted through an agreement with Consolidated Communications. The plan would not affect taxes, as the bond repayments would be financed via access fees paid by consumers, which will not exceed $11.50 a month.
The measure required a two-thirds ballot vote to pass, achieved by a margin of 223 to five. A Consolidated representative said the build-out should be completed around this time next year.
After some debate, voters approved allocating $7,000 to the Dublin Community Center, as well as a total of $7,372 to various Monadnock-area charitable organizations. They also voted to appropriate a total of $201,000 to six of the town’s capital reserve funds and $13,808 to three of the town’s expendable trust funds.
Voters also agreed to raise and appropriate $62,985 to chip seal Valley and Perry Pasture roads.
Other appropriations included $5,000, which will be taken from the town’s unreserved fund balance, for repairs to the steps and railing at the post office, $5,000 to from the Library Major Repair and Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund to prevent mold growth at the library, $3,600 to fund the Dublin Advocate Newsletter and $175 from unassigned fund balance to the Cemetery Trust Fund.
Residents also approved two petitioned articles dealing with tax credits for veterans, both submitted by Leo Plante, who is running for a seat in the N.H. House of Representatives.
The first article raised the current veterans tax credit from $500 to $750 each year. The second created an additional credit of $4,000 for veterans who are considered “100 percent disabled,” Plante said, noting that this accounts for five people in Dublin.
The selectboard chose to withdraw an article that would have given the board agency over the town’s Building Maintenance, Police Cruiser, Bridge Repair/Maintenance and Library Major Repair and Maintenance capital reserve funds. The matter came up at a pre-town meeting forum earlier this month, when some Dublin residents expressed concern about giving the selectboard so much authority.
When asked why the item had been pulled off the warrant for Saturday’s meeting, Selectman Walter Snitko said the board had tabled the article because they knew it was likely to be contentious.
“We thought that article might have some controversy associated with it,” Snitko said. “And we felt, given the current climate with coronavirus, that we’d try to keep the meeting as short as possible and limit exposure.”
When asked if the matter was expected to come up again next year, Snitko said, “perhaps. We’ll have to wait and see.”