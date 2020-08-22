Editor’s note: The Sentinel is previewing all contested primary races covering area communities. Tell us what you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for your vote via our Voter Values survey at sentinelsource.com/vote
In one of the most crowded fields in the Sept. 8 primary, six candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for New Hampshire’s second Executive Council district, a long, narrow district that stretches from Maine to Vermont, covering Keene and much of the Monadnock Region.
The state’s five executive councilors serve two-year terms, with responsibilities that include approving appointments to state positions, signing off on state contracts valued at more than $10,000 and overseeing the state’s 10-year highway plan.
Half of the Democratic District 2 candidates are Concord attorneys — as is the councilor now in the seat, Andru Volinsky, who’s running for governor. The others are a Somersworth business owner, a Harrisville farmer and state representative, and a former Keene city councilor.
The victor in next month’s primary will move on to November’s general election, challenging the winner of a Republican primary that has drawn two candidates, Dr. Stewart Levenson of Hopkinton and Jim Beard of Lempster.
Here’s a look at the Democrats vying for the seat.
Leah Plunkett
Leah Plunkett, 41, was born and raised in Ann Arbor, Mich., and has lived in Concord since 2007. She has been a professor at the University of New Hampshire’s law school since 2013, but is currently on a one-year leave of absence to work with students at Harvard Law School, her alma mater.
Plunkett is also the author of “Sharenthood,” a book that examines the risks of sharing information about children online, and is a former board member of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and the New Hampshire chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. She said she’s been a long-time advocate for reproductive health and plans to continue to champion that cause if elected.
Plunkett said she’s also focused on fighting for working families, particularly as it relates to children and education, and what she called “ethical and practical state spending.” She took aim at Gov. Chris Sununu and the recently established Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, which is appropriating the state’s CARES Act money, saying the governor is making spending decisions while bypassing the Legislature.
“That is dangerous for two reasons,” she said. “First, it’s dangerous because it provides less oversight and accountability for specific decisions ... and second, it’s dangerous because that is not how democracy works.”
In addition, Plunkett has unique experience working with remote education. She spearheaded an effort to develop and implement a hybrid program at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law and is serving as Harvard Law’s special director for online education this year.
John Shea
John Shea, 85, is a Keene native who has lived in Nelson for nearly three decades.
He’s a retired accountant who worked for Peerless Insurance, now part of Liberty Mutual, for 40 years. He earned his degree in accounting at Burdette Business College in Boston.
Shea also has a background in public service, having been a Keene city councilor and a state representative, and did a stint on the Executive Council between 2007 and 2010. Currently, he’s treasurer for the town of Nelson.
He described the Executive Council as an often misunderstood body. Dealing with the hot-button issues of the day is not what the council is meant to do, he said, noting that councilors’ duties are to approve spending and appointments.
Because of his accounting background, Shea said, he’s well suited to review state spending.
Unofficially, he said, a councilor’s job is also to be available to constituents. He said his campaign is focused on being accessible to the people he’d serve, which is something councilors who have a full-time job won’t be able to promise.
During his last bid for the council, Shea said he “ran on 24/7 availability.
“I visited every community, went to all of them in just over a year,” he said, noting that he is running on the same platform of accessibility this time.
“I love the interaction and working with towns and individuals that need assistance.”
Emmett Soldati
A lifelong resident of Somersworth, Emmett Soldati, 31, is an entrepreneur and owns Teatotaller, a tea house that has become a hub for the LGBTQ+ community in his hometown. He studied for three years at York University in Toronto and then earned a masters degree in cultural studies from the London School of Economics.
As a small business owner during the COVID-19 pandemic, Soldati says he knows firsthand how other Main Street business owners are struggling. He said he watched his employees have to transition to unemployment, and had to navigate the confusing world of pandemic relief himself while worrying about how he would put food on the table and pay rent.
The process of getting government assistance was long and inefficient, he said, blaming this on poor leadership at the top. He said he heard of some people waiting as long as seven weeks to get unemployment checks from the state.
“I know someone that just got their first unemployment check [Monday] when they filed March 15,” Soldati said. “The reason that failed was because of the administration. The process and the technology was decades old, it was not updated, and it did not change quickly enough for people that really needed it.”
In addition to being familiar with the current needs of small businesses, Soldati has also been an outspoken proponent of equality. One role of the Executive Council is to approve or deny the governor’s appointments for state offices. If elected, Soldati said he would push for appointments who respect the needs of all New Hampshire residents.
He also touched on health care, noting that the attorney general is responsible for approving large mergers of hospitals, and emphasizing that he would work to ensure anyone appointed to that role would be cautious about green-lighting them. He said those mergers often result in reduced access for under-served and under-insured communities.
Jay Surdukowski
Jay Surdukowski is a lifelong New Hampshire resident who spent his youth between Concord, Dover and Somersworth, according to his website. He studied art and politics at Bates College in Maine before enrolling at the University of Michigan Law School. During his education, he traveled the country and the world before deciding to return to New Hampshire. Now a resident of Concord, he works as an attorney.
The Sentinel reached out to Surdukowski for comment via his Twitter account, but he did not respond by press time.
His platform, according to the website, focuses on topics ranging from protecting women’s health care, particularly reproductive health, to ensuring that state contracts provide the biggest bang for the taxpayers’ buck.
He also said he supports certain infrastructure projects, such as efforts to maintain bridges that connect New Hampshire to Vermont.
Surdukowski’s website states that he’s focused on “restoring health and rebuilding the economy” in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is not a time for politics as usual when many are suffering immense challenges of both health and livelihood,” he said on his website. “I am committed to doing my share to restore health and re-build the economy.”
Surdukowski also vowed to put “people above politics” and said the job requires someone who’s ready to take on all components of being an executive councilor and not someone focused on a single issue. He said his platform represents the interests of the entire second district, “from Hinsdale to Rochester.”
Craig Thompson
Craig Thompson, 51, is the owner of Mayfair Farm in Harrisville. Originally from Carlisle, Pa., he’s a longtime farmer with experience in horse training who moved to Harrisville nearly a decade ago. He currently serves as the state representative for Cheshire County’s 14th district.
Having spent most of his life on farms, Thompson said he’s especially attuned to the environment. He said the impacts of climate change are clear to him in the effects he sees on his farm — more frequent extreme rain events, more days over 90 degrees and the constant need to respond to new pests that enter the region. If elected, he said he’d support nominees for state positions who take climate change seriously, saying it’s not only good for the environment, but also good for finances in the long-term.
“The cost of climate change is profound,” he said. “It means rebuilding our infrastructure to [accommodate] rising sea levels. It means rebuilding our roads ... to withstand the two to four extreme rain events a year. We saw that in Dublin in 2018, an extreme rainfall event wiped out so many roads so quickly that the town had to do an emergency bond ... to cover the replacement of the roads.”
He added that the conversation about racial justice should consider its connection to climate change. Facilities that burn fossil fuels tend to be built in poorer neighborhoods, he said, leading to added health issues for people who may already struggle to afford medical care. And low-income areas tend to have more pavement than green space, he noted, which can make hot temperatures feel even hotter.
Thompson also advocates for increasing the minimum wage, saying workers should be guaranteed “a living wage,” and said he would use his position on the council to encourage the state to contract with vendors who pay their employees well.
Cinde Warmington
Cinde Warmington, 62, is a Concord attorney who has lived in New Hampshire’s capital since 2009. A native of Massachusetts, Warmington came to the Granite State shortly after she finished her medical technician degree from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. She lived in Guilford and Laconia before spending some time in Texas and California, and then returning to New Hampshire, where she’s been ever since.
Prior to her 20-year legal career, Warmington spent a similar amount of time working in health care. She paid her way through school as a phlebotomist, and her first job after graduation was as a blood bank supervisor for the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
While in Texas, she earned a masters in business from the University of Texas Arlington and later earned her law degree from the University of New Hampshire’s law school. Today, she is the chair of the health care practice group at the Shaheen and Gordon law firm.
Warmington said she has a plan to put the council to work for the interest of Granite Staters. She said she’d vet contracts to ensure the vendors the state works with promote the values she feels are important.
Specifically, she said she’d ask potential vendors whether they pay a living wage, foster diversity in their workforce and offer health care benefits. “This is where you make a difference” as a councilor, she said. Warmington said she plans to similarly vet potential appointments for state positions.
She said communication between the Executive Council, the N.H. Senate and the N.H. House can and should be improved. And, she said, the council has opportunities to suggest appointments to the governor, even though he ultimately chooses the nominees.
“A proactive councilor can, and in my opinion should, be bringing forward candidates for the governor to consider,” she said. “And pointing out where we do not have diversity currently on commissions or boards or agencies where we need diversity.”