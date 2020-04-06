WESTMORELAND — On Sunday nights in Westmoreland, it wasn't uncommon to see Bob Hamilton walking to the Seth Thomas clock tower at Town Hall wearing a pair of shorts — even if it was cold out.
Hamilton, a retired longtime speech therapist in the Keene School District, was well known around town for his habit of wearing shorts year-round, for his love of fine wine and for his 20-year role as the man who wound the town clock. Under normal circumstances, he would have made his weekly walk to perform his usual maintenance on the timepiece on Sunday, but he didn't get the chance.
On Friday, Hamilton, 72, died due to complications from COVID-19, according to his wife, Georgianna, who said she was notified over the weekend by Cheshire Medical Center that her husband had posthumously tested positive for the virus.
Georgianna, who has also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in the hospital because of it, is now at home in isolation. She said she's beginning to feel better but still has a bit of a cough.
As of Monday morning, the state health department had confirmed nine deaths in New Hampshire from the contagious respiratory disease in a tally that doesn't yet include Bob Hamilton's passing.
"To capture him on paper, it's really hard," his wife said. "He was just such a warm and wonderful person."
Bob, a native of Connecticut, and Georgianna, who grew up in New Jersey, had been married for 38 years. She described their union as one full of love, mutual respect and fun. Anyone around them could see how strong their relationship was, she said.
Georgianna said her husband was well-known and well-liked in their community, and worked in local schools for 21 years. She described him as a child at heart who loved his work with area kids, first at Symonds Elementary School, and later at Keene High School, where he got to work with many of the same students he knew from his time at Symonds.
He made classes fun for his students, and in return, they enjoyed learning from him, Georgianna said; they'd play games and have discussions instead of just sitting in their chairs and being asked to mimic him. "He brought a lot into their lives," she said.
It was during his time at Symonds that Bob developed his habit of always wearing shorts, his wife said. During those years, his office had no windows and was right next door to the school's main heating system, she explained. What started as an effort to keep cool eventually just became part of his style.
"He wore them religiously," she said with a fond laugh. "It became like an emblem."
Peter Siegel, a music teacher at Symonds, also remembers Bob showing up to school in his shorts, saying he kept the tradition going even when he got a better office.
Siegel described his former colleague as someone with a sincere personality who just liked to see people smile.
"He always had a joke or a funny story in a very genuine way," Siegel said.
Symonds Principal Dick Cate said Bob was great with the students he worked with, noting that he was very involved in the school, even outside his duties as a speech therapist. He called Bob a "beloved figure" who made a point to stay in touch with the Symonds community, even after he left to start working at Keene High.
"The thing that was interesting is that he was a speech therapist, and he had a caseload," Cate said. "[But] he became involved in the whole school environment and visited classrooms about what he did and was just a very giving kind of guy and a big part of the school."
That sentiment was echoed by another of Bob's former colleagues, Joan Murphy, a Symonds guidance counselor. She said Bob was known for always going the extra mile to participate in school events.
"If there was something going on for the school, Bob would have himself involved in it," she said. “... He always put himself out there beyond what was required.”
When Bob wasn't working with his students, he was busy being a dad to his own two children, Daniel and Caroline, both now in their 30s. Daniel lives in Keene and Caroline in Montana.
Georgianna said her husband was a great father who was always present in his kids' lives, even after long days of working with other children.
She said Daniel and Caroline inherited their father's love of fishing and his intelligence and that, under his influence, they both grew into wonderful adults. Together, she said, they built "a very loving home."
The Hamilton family always had its share of four-legged members, as well. Bob was a cat person, his wife said, and at one point they had "way too many cats." Today, they've still got two, as well as a mutt she said bears a heavy resemblance to a golden retriever.
Aside from his affinity for clocks and shorts, Bob Hamilton was also a food and wine aficionado. He and his wife started a wine club that, according to Georgianna, helped encourage one group member, Darren Horn, to open The Summit Winery after one of his wines turned out to be a big hit at an event the club hosted.
On Saturday, after someone in a Westmoreland Facebook group proposed a toast in Bob's honor that evening, at least 10 people posted pictures of full wine glasses around 7 o'clock.
Although Georgianna felt sick before her husband, she said Bob asked her to call 911 last week when he began developing serious symptoms of COVID-19. She said she was told by emergency medical responders that he would be OK after they conducted an interview from six feet away. Three days later, he died.
"I was married to the most wonderful man," she said. "He didn't deserve this."
Amid the tragedy, she said the community has truly pulled through for her. Friends and neighbors have been leaving meals for her and have stood on the other side of her door so she can see them as they talk to each other over the phone. She said she's been inundated with "love, food and prayers."
Bob knew "millions of people," Georgianna said, and many who have come to show support in recent days are those who appreciated his wit, sense of humor and kindness.
"He was just a very wise and wonderful man," she said. "I am grateful to have shared a life with him."