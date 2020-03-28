As they practice social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many businesses and organizations have told people to work remotely if possible, or not at all. And as of late Friday night, anyways, all except those that provide essential services — such as pharmacies, grocery stores, hospitals, media, banks and restaurants (takeout only) — have been ordered to send their employees home.
Lisa Scoville, a professional photographer who lives in Keene, wanted to document this time by highlighting the “essential worker.” She said she saw that some people were sewing masks for health care professionals who need them to stay safe while caring for patients.
“I can’t sew,” she said. Instead, she decided to use her photography talents to share the importance of those on the COVID-19 crisis’ front lines, whether they are stocking shelves in a grocery store or treating the sick. “How often does the average Joe become the hero?” she said.
Earlier this week, Scoville posted to her business’ Facebook page, “families that work in the medical field, as delivery drivers, USPS workers, grocery store employees, linemen, plumbers, teachers..and those that are essential to keeping life running” to participate in a series of “drive-by” photo sessions to stay in compliance with social-distancing policies and everyone safe.
Scoville said the process involved some creativity, from texting her subjects to come outside and shouting directions from a safe distance. She also has to use a telescopic lens. “It’s been a fun experience,” she said.
Scoville has dabbled in photography for most of her life and has been doing it professionally for three years. She describes herself as a lifestyle photographer, with subjects including families and expectant mothers, and holiday-themed shoots.
All of the photos in this series are shot in black and white and they are being posted to Scoville’s Facebook page each evening as she takes them.
“I want to document these moments in history,” she said. “These are the stories our children will pass down. As a photographer, I want to capture the unsung heroes.”
Those interested in checking out the full series can find Scoville’s page by searching “Lisa Scoville Photography” on Facebook.