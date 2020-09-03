Keene City Councilor Raleigh Ormerod is endorsing fellow Councilor Randy Filiault in the race for Cheshire County treasurer.
"Randy wants to add his strong voice to those of us who want to see the government of the State of New Hampshire live up to its promises to Cheshire County," Ormerod, who represents Keene's Ward 1 on the council, wrote in a letter to the editor. Specifically, Ormerod cited Filiault's vocal opposition to what some view as the state's shortchanging municipalities on their share of the meals and rooms tax.
Filiault, who is a city councilor at large, is running for the Democratic nomination for county treasurer against Cheshire County Commissioner Charles "Chuck" Weed, a fellow Keene resident and former state representative.
Former Cheshire County Commissioner Joseph H. Cartwright of Alstead is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.
The state primary is Sept. 8 ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
Current Cheshire County Treasurer Terry Clark, a Democrat who also sits on the Keene City Council, is running for one of the three Cheshire County commissioner seats.