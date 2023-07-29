As housing supply in New Hampshire remains low and apartment rents across the state continue to climb, landlord incentive programs encourage property owners to lease to people who hold vouchers for subsidized housing.
Keene Housing is among housing authorities in the state offering these incentives, and Executive Director Josh Meehan said that since launching the program in September 2021, the organization has started working with 25 new landlords.
But while this is a significant number for Keene Housing, Meehan said this is by no means a silver bullet. Ensuring people have access to apartments they can afford lies in loosening zoning codes and building more rental properties, experts have said.
“We’re not single-handedly going to build our way out of the housing crisis, but we can certainly contribute to it,” Meehan said.
Those eligible for a federally funded voucher earn less than 80 percent of the area median income, according to Meehan. For Cheshire County — where the area median income is $44,251 annually — that is less than $35,400. Voucher recipients are responsible for paying 30 percent of their income toward rent, while Keene Housing makes up the difference.
Still, participants have difficulty finding places to live.
“Voucher holders are struggling to find apartments for themselves,” he said, noting that of Keene Housing’s 819 voucher holders, only 626 had leases as of July 13. “This is a consequence primarily of where the rental market is in terms of cost, which is a byproduct of a lack of stock. So we’re trying to do everything we can to make it easier for participants to find a place to live.
“... The problem we face is that despite having vouchers we’re having trouble using them at all because people can’t find places to rent,” he said.
Under the incentive program, any landlord who rents to a voucher holder for the first time receives $1,000. Already participating landlords receive $500 for each new tenant, Meehan explained.
According to the 2023 Residential Rental Cost Survey that N.H. Housing released July 19, the median rent for two-bedroom apartments in Cheshire County has risen 35 percent — from $1,068 per month to $1,441 — over the past five years. The vacancy rate in the county for all apartments is 1.8 percent, whereas a healthy rate would be 5 percent.
For Keene Housing voucher holders, this low availability and high cost is exacerbated by a general reluctance from some landlords to rent to them, Meehan said.
“There is some stigma,” he said. “It’s not as bad here as other communities, but there is a reason that we needed to have this incentive, because our folks can’t compete quite as well as others.”
Meehan said that about 200 voucher recipients are adults with a disability and this can make it even harder for them to find an apartment.
“I think if a landlord had four college kids whose parents are backing them up and then a disabled adult with a couple kids, and I’m not disparaging the landlords for making the choices that they make, but I think that nine times out of 10 they’re going to go for the college kids,” he said.
But Joyce Puleo, who owns an apartment she rents out in Marlborough, says there’s a certain insurance that comes with leasing to someone with a voucher.
“I feel that in [renting to] a voucher holder, at least you know you’re going to get part of the rent every month,” she said. “There’s some guarantees there that being a landlord in the past I haven’t always had. We’ve had some people stick us with not paying rent. At least with a voucher holder that’s a guarantee. In this atmosphere that’s important.”
Puleo said she’s been working with Keene Housing for the past five or six years and has rented to two voucher holders in that time, one of whom, a young woman, has been renting from her for the past two years.
“My relationship with her is very good; she takes care of the place,” she said.
Puleo said it’s important that property owners lease to tenants who may rely on a form of subsidized housing and noted that the first voucher holder she rented to had arthritis and was unable to work.
“It was a lifeline for her to get that voucher,” Puleo said. “It almost feels more important to me because if someone is on a voucher, there’s some hardship there, and they’re dealing with whatever that hardship is.”
Liz Macdonald, who owns a six-unit apartment building in Keene and two, four-unit buildings in Winchester, said she’s been leasing to a Keene Housing voucher holder for three years. Like, Puleo, she said she’s had no problems and would recommend other property owners do the same.
In addition, Macdonald said voucher holders tend to be reliable tenants.
“Affordability is why tenancy fails, is it not?” she said. “So if [Keene Housing] has assessed them to be able to afford it with assistance, it’s like having a second set of financial eyes on it.”
Keene Housing is one of six housing authorities in the state with a landlord incentive program. Another is N.H. Housing, which serves communities that don’t have their own local housing authority. According to Rob Dapice, executive director of the Bedford-based organization, N.H. Housing administers 4,226 vouchers out of 11,731 statewide.
Dapice said that for voucher programs to succeed, he thinks it’s important to eliminate the stigmas surrounding subsidized housing.
“It’s important for people to recognize that people who may wind up on the streets are not ‘the other,’ they’re just like you and me,” he said. “And if you’re a landlord, thinking about even if you’ve never worked with a voucher holder or never felt like you needed to or wanted to, recognizing that that’s an important part of the solution, and you might get $1,000 for it too.”
Katy Easterly Martey, executive director of the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority, said that since the incentive program’s launch, N.H. Housing saw a 50 percent increase in landlords accepting vouchers (86 additional); Keene Housing’s jump of 25 new landlords in that timeframe represented a 70 percent increase.
“Just in those two programs we’re seeing 110 new landlords,” said Easterly Martey, whose organization has been studying the impact of landlord incentive programs.
While these programs aim to help voucher holders find affordable housing, Meehan and Dapice said the primary solution is embedded in increasing the amount of housing available. A key way of doing that, they said is by examining zoning laws.
“I think where municipalities play a role is thinking about their zoning regulations and how easy or difficult it is to build multi-family housing in their community,” Meehan said.
N.H. Housing, the state’s office of planning and development and the Center for Ethics in Society at St. Anselm College in Manchester collaborated in May to launch the N.H. Zoning Atlas, which evaluates how zoning across New Hampshire affects the state’s housing supply.
Data from the zoning atlas indicate that multi-family development is permitted in even fewer areas in the state than single-family housing.
“[Keene Housing has] done all this work for all these years and we have the incentive programs,” Meehan said, “but none of that solves the ‘we don’t have enough housing’ problem.”
