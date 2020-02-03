CHARLESTOWN — A bond for a new fire station; the budget proposal; and a steep price tag for a second fire truck inspired some debate and questions at Charlestown’s annual deliberative session Saturday.
About 50 people attended the three-hour meeting at town hall to discuss the 10 warrant articles up for a vote at March’s town meeting. Despite some proposed amendments, the articles will move to this year’s ballot as written.
One of them asks for $5,800,184, which includes $4,993,266 for the town’s operating budget, $455,686 for the water fund operating budget and $351,232 for the sewer fund.
These amounts do not include additional costs that will be considered as separate requests on the ballot. If the budget is defeated, a default budget of $5,427,818 would go into effect. Both the selectmen and the finance committee recommend this article.
David Richardson, chairman of the finance committee, explained that the bulk of the increase to this year’s budget proposal stems from personnel costs, such as adding a planning and zoning administrator, and replacing some part-time workers with full-time workers in other departments.
Voter William Rescsanski pointed out that the town’s actual expenditures in 2019 were only $5,584,243, or $517,619 less than what the town asked for between its 2019 budget and requests in other warrant articles. Rescsanski then asked selectmen what they would have to do if voters defeat the budget request and the town has to run on the default budget.
“Same as each year,” said Selectman Albert St. Pierre. “We would have to cut somewhere. [The cuts] would be in places that were flexible.”
Rescsanski made a motion to amend the budget article to ask for $5,518,400, or about $300,000 less than what the town is proposing. Selectmen’s Chairman Steve Neill pressed Rescsanski on where in the budget that money should be cut, leading Rescsanski to suggest $150,000 in reductions to the executive line item and another $150,000 across all other general government expenditures. He later said some of it should come out of legal expenses (budgeted at $50,000).
“The [town] managed to survive with less in 2019,” Rescsanski said. “I’m just asking for general cuts for taxpayers who feel like taxes are going up.”
Voter Robert Beaudry argued that the finance committee did its due diligence to keep expenses down. He went on to say that he couldn’t support an amendment that would take about $300,000 out of the budget without suggestions on specific cuts. St. Pierre also pointed out that some of the personnel additions at the executive level, such as the planning and zoning administrator, would ultimately save the town money in the long run.
The amendment was ultimately defeated.
Another article that generated discussion would authorize a $2.9 million bond to build a new fire station and renovate other municipal buildings. This article requires a three-fifths majority to pass.
In 2018, selectmen formed a committee to look at all town-owned buildings to determine maintenance needs and those relative to community growth; to prioritize those needs; and to make a plan for renovations or replacement.
In 2019, voters approved funds that allowed town officials to work with a consultant and an architect to complete the committee’s charge. The committee determined that addressing all of the needs and concerns would cost nearly $4 million. The committee settled on what it considered the most pressing needs, which includes building a new fire station ($2.03 million), addressing structural needs at Town Hall ($100,000), electrical and drainage work and an updated accessible entrance at the municipal/library building ($517,840) and a new roof for the highway garage ($168,000).
Voters generally seemed in favor of the largest expenditure — the firehouse — particularly after town officials explained that the foundation of the current station is deteriorating, the roof leaks, the building has mold, and it lacks adequate storage for fire gear.
But voters asked whether the proposed station would be more than their small town needs.
Ingrid Nichols, the architect who has been working with the committee, said that the firehouse would still be one story and wouldn’t include new sleeping quarters. It would feature an additional bay, and the chief and dispatchers would have separate offices. They currently share an office.
Nichols said the plan presumes the station would be on town-owned land.
Town Clerk/Tax Collector Patricia Chaffee explained that the annual debt service on the bond would raise the tax rate 94 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for the first year and go down every year after that. The bond would be for 20 years, and the first payment, to be made next year, would be $292,000.
Voters also debated an article asking the town to approve a 10-year lease-to-purchase agreement, with an escape clause, for a new pumper/tanker truck at a total cost of $616,764.50. The article also asks to accept a $40,000 donation from the Old No. 4 Fire & Hose Company to be used as a down payment and to raise and appropriate $105,510 as the first year’s installment.
Selectmen recommend the measure, but the finance committee does not.
Deputy Fire Chief Mark LaFlam explained that the current truck, a secondary truck intended to be used primarily for mutual aid calls, is nearly 30 years old, and firefighters often have troubles with it. He went on to say that though it passed a pump test, it took 15 minutes to get the truck into pump gear, which could cost firefighters valuable time at a fire scene. Further, he explained, five people need to be sent out to mutual aid calls, including a pump operator, officer and three others, but the truck carries only four.
Because of this, fire officials usually won’t send that truck out on mutual aid calls and instead will send out their main engine, which also carries the jaws of life equipment that can be used to extricate people in vehicle accidents.
“So if we have a bad accident in town, and we’re out of town on a mutual aid call, we don’t have that equipment available [in town],” LaFlam said.
Fire Chief Charlie Baraly added that the new truck would carry more water than the current truck and includes a roll cage, which helps protect firefighters in an accident.
Richardson explained that the finance committee considers the truck necessary and very much wants the fire department to have it. The problem, he said, is the amount the department is asking for it. He, along with voter Bob Davis — who also spoke on the article — said the committee and others were able to find trucks that would carry the amount of water and personnel needed for mutual aid calls for roughly $200,000 less.
LaFlam said they put out five requests for bids, but received only three back. The quote in the warrant article was not the cheapest, he said. That one was from a company that indicated that if the department went with that truck, repairs would need to be done in Pennsylvania, because no one locally could fix it.
After the meeting, Richardson said the finance committee found a company in Cornish that builds fire trucks. Nearby, comparably sized fire departments have recently purchased very similar trucks to the ones Charlestown is looking for, at significantly lower cost, he said. He declined to say which towns or how much those trucks cost.
Before Saturday’s meeting closed, Richardson said he would like someone to offer an amendment to lower the amount to a number the finance committee could get behind. By that point, though, LaFlam had left, and Baraly could not say whether a cheaper truck would meet the specifications the department included in its proposal. Voters recommended no further discussion or action, and the article was left unchanged.