Spooked by another bird, Kaiba the pet macaw (circled in red) flew high into a tree in Brattleboro and didn't budge for hours until rescued by two linesmen from Green Mountain Power. “Up until now he hasn’t ever really flown very far," said his owner, Thea Everest. "When he landed, I was definitely like, ‘What do I do now?’ ”
Courtesy of Thea Everest
Kaiba the pet macaw perches on the arm of Chris Gouger, an employee of Green Mountain Power who rescued the bird from a tree in Brattleboro with the help of fellow lineman Nick Bills, at right.
Courtesy of Thea Everest
Thea Everest with Kaiba, her pet macaw. “He’s a sweetheart; he goes everywhere with me," Everest said.
A pet macaw ruffled his owner’s feathers when the bird flew the coop recently in Brattleboro and became stranded. But two linesmen from Green Mountain Power were able to take the bird under their wing to safety.
Thea Everest, 22, of Northampton, Mass., said she had let her blue and gold macaw, Kaiba, sit on a railing outside her father’s house in Brattleboro on Feb. 6 when another bird gave the macaw a spook.
“He just took off, did a lap around the house, increasing altitude the whole time and then landed in the tree,” Everest said in an interview Tuesday. “Up until now he hasn’t ever really flown very far. When he landed, I was definitely like, ‘What do I do now?’ ”
Kaiba — who wound up on a tree branch some 60 feet off the ground — is a rescue who never fully learned to fly due to a previous owner who was abusive and clipped the feathers from his wings, she explained. He has a lot of personality, she added, noting that macaws are very intelligent and can live to be more than 80 years old.
“He’s a sweetheart; he goes everywhere with me," Everest said.
The macaw, who is about 10 years old, has since molted those trimmed feathers and grown new ones in their place. While she has been teaching Kaiba to fly, this is the first time he has really left the nest, Everest said. At such a height, he became nervous and would not fly down.
Worried about how the macaw, whose species is native to the Amazon, would fare in the 19-degree weather, Everest said she posted to a social media group for bird owners, asking for help.
Someone recommended she reach out to Green Mountain Power.
When the utility linemen, Chris Gouger and Nick Bills, showed up a short time later with a bucket truck, Everest explained to them how to approach the bird so as not to spook him again.
“I think they did a fantastic job because it's hard,” she said. “With Kaiba, he’s more good with women; he’s a little bit less inclined to trust a man because of his previous owner.”
The unusual rescue went without a hitch, according to Kristin Kelly, a spokeswoman for Green Mountain Power.
“We’re just so happy to be able to help with this and be part of a successful rescue,” Kelly said.
After the rescue, Everest took Kaiba, who was unharmed despite being out in the cold for almost four hours, back inside to warm up by the fire. She said since the macaw has found his wings, she plans to keep him on a harness in the future.
“It's the biggest relief I’ve ever had in my life,” she said of his safe return.