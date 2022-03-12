HINSDALE — In a marathon session of back-to-back town and school district meetings Saturday, Hinsdale voters spent roughly an hour and a half in the middle/high school's gym working through the town's 2022 warrant.
Later in the morning, they spent the same amount of time discussing just one article on the school district's warrant: the operating budget.
The sticking point for that article was whether to approve the figure proposed by the town's budget committee, which was about $47,000 lower than what was recommended by the school board.
By ballot, attendees voted 75-26 to approve an amendment put forward by resident and teacher Katie Leonard, which altered the article to adopt the school board's budget number of $15,866,288. The amended article was approved by voice vote with scattered nays.
Before the vote, School Board Chair Holly Kennedy explained that, after meeting with the budget committee, the board had made roughly $52,000 in cuts to reach this number. Some of the reductions came from the district's advertising budget, funds for assemblies at the elementary school and money for artist-in-residence programs, she said.
The district is also set to receive roughly $1.6 million in federal grants next year, a marked increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which officials said artificially inflates the total budget number. According to the district, $7,382,176 of the total budget will be raised through local taxes.
But budget committee members voted 7-3 to place a lower number on the warrant instead, citing concerns about what Chair Dennis Nadeau called a roughly $2.4 million increase in school spending over the past four years.
"There was a lot of fluff in this budget, and there was a lot of places that the budget committee could have recommended to cut lines, but that's not our job," Vice Chair Ken Howe said. "Our job is to look at the bottom line and say, is this satisfactory? Is this what we want to bring to the voters?"
Due to mandated costs such as special education expenses, utilities and health insurance, Kennedy said further cuts would likely mean eliminating positions and cutting extracurricular activities. Several attendees expressed concerns about the impact this could have on sports, while others questioned whether the district truly needs all of its current staff. Hinsdale's average class size is 15 students, according to the state education department.
Kennedy responded that cuts made last year were carried over in this year's budget, meaning staff are already working with less.
"If you keep on taking things away from us, teachers are going to leave," special education teacher Katie Savory said. "And I personally find it insulting that there are things the board is saying are fluff if I'm posting wish lists on the Internet to fund the education in my classroom because I don't want to ask the school for the money."
Voters approved the remainder of the school district warrant with little discussion, including a new collective bargaining agreement with the Hinsdale Federation of Teachers, which institutes estimated wage and benefit increases of 3.05 percent in 2022-23, 3.09 percent in 2023-24 and 3.25 percent in 2024-25. Attendees also OK'd up to $85,000 to replace the bleachers in the high school gym, $25,000 for the school building maintenance trust fund and $50,000 for the special education trust fund.
In the town portion of the meeting, voters approved 13 of the 15 articles up for debate. The only two measures that were not approved were article eight, which would have allocated $58,000 to refurbish a 1989 fire truck, and article nine, which sought to spend $49,000 to purchase a new Dodge Charger for the police department. Attendees voted to pass over the articles at the request of the departments' respective chiefs.
Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said he had intended for the fire truck article to appropriate money to a capital reserve fund rather than spend it immediately, and he plans to reintroduce the measure for next year's town meeting. Similarly, Police Chief Charles Rataj said his department no longer needs to purchase a new vehicle.
"As it happens, we worked out a deal with a neighboring town where we were able to purchase a 5-year-old cruiser with 60,000 miles, and all this took was $10,000," Rataj said. "And also coincidentally at the same time, two local businesses have donated $10,000 to us, so we're getting a new cruiser essentially for free."
During discussion of the proposed $4,667,725 town operating budget, which was approved by voice vote, voters went back and forth on an issue that wasn't explicitly on the warrant after Town Clerk Julie Seymour spoke at the mic.
Seymour was elected Tuesday as the town's new tax collector, and said she had hoped to use her current office and staff to fulfill both roles. But Seymour said she was told there was no money in the budget to upgrade the office for this purpose, and after she said subsequent inquiries to the selectboard and town administrator went unanswered, she told attendees she would have to step down from her new position if no changes are made.
"There's no possible way to do both jobs, training new people and having us run between two offices, especially at each end of the building," Seymour said.
Town Administrator Jill Collins said the town does not yet have an estimate on what it would cost to make the necessary changes to Seymour's office space. Selectman Richard Johnson was quick to reassure voters that the issue has not yet come before the board, and that it will be "dealt with appropriately" once it does.
Other approved expenditures include $551,666 for water department operations, $412,933 for sewer treatment plant operations, $12,000 to the Fire Department Breathing Apparatus Fund, $10,000 to the Town Hall Improvement Fund, $10,000 to the Community Center Building Improvement Fund and $180,220 for a five-year lease on a new trackless MT7 sidewalk tractor. Following an amendment proposed by Linda Page, the town also approved $15,000 for the local historical society.
The final items up for discussion on the town warrant concerned the establishment of a cemetery expansion fund, which will allow officials to acquire new graveyard sites in the future.
"Just to give you the layman's term of what that really means, too many of us are croaking, and we're running out of room in the cemeteries," Johnson, the selectman, said.
Voters OK'd a subsequent article to funnel revenues from the sale of cemetery plots into the town's general fund rather than a separate account, with the money to be used for cemetery upkeep.