As James Farrington approaches his graduation from Keene High School this May, he’s looking forward to taking his passion for art, and for creating, to new heights at one of the best art schools in the country.
In January, the Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire recognized him with one of 12 best of show awards for his painting “Antlerabra.” Following a theme of dreams that he’s used in several of his pieces, “Antlerabra” was created with acrylic paint and features three deer with lit candles melting down their antlers.
“I feel like deer often are kind of eerie and creepy, so I chose that,” Farrington said.
According to a Facebook post from the Keene School District, the Scholastic Art Awards jurors went through many rounds of voting and deliberating to select those who won top honors.
The N.H. Art Educators’ Association also presented Farrington with a president scholarship of $1,000, and his portfolio won him a position as a Gold Key Portfolio recipient, according to a news release from the Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire.
His art teacher, Shannon Perry, helped him figure out how to make the subjects of “Antlerabra” different from regular deer, suggesting their antlers be candles.
Perry said she’s incredibly proud of Farrington and his hard work, and believes he’ll do great things after high school.
“You don’t always have that ability to be that confident about students; there’s always a chance that things don’t work out for people,” she said. “I think that James really has that motivation to try. It’s going to be a tough road, but he can handle it.”
Farrington, 18, of Westmoreland, is no stranger to having his art displayed around the school, and said he often gets desensitized to his work until it’s recognized with an award. He said the recognition gives him a chance to see his art through fresh eyes and helps him understand how other people see it.
In the fall, he will attend Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, which he said was his first choice because of its reputation as the top art school in the nation. In addition, it’s relatively close to his hometown and when he visited the campus, he knew it was the perfect place for him.
When he’s not designing on Photoshop or holding a paintbrush, Farrington enjoys video games, spending time outdoors, photography and anything he finds interesting that’s creative but also technical.
He said he’s always been good at drawing, painting and in art classes, which kept him interested and working toward perfecting his craft. His first memory of enjoying art was in grammar school.
“In school we did this project where we cut paper and made this landscape and, I don’t know, it was really fun to just cut the pieces,” Farrington said. He made a point to keep that piece for years.
His love for all things creative, he said, was fueled by his parents’ support for whatever he was interested in, by offering to find him classes and books to learn by. Lately he has been practicing 3D modeling and video-game development.
Although he’s dabbled in many different media, graphic design through Photoshop has been his favorite.
“It’s like the perfect balance between physical art and technology,” he explained.
Although recognition and awards are nice, he said, he goes into his projects wondering how he can make other people think about something or how he can convey certain messages.
“Most of the time is spent on the idea; I’m really picky about what I’m gonna do before I even start making the art,” he said.
He added that a lot of his planning process involves working out different variations of his final goal, considering the concept backward and forward to make sure the end result is what he wants. The rest of his energy goes toward the actual action of creating.
“Usually what comes with the technical stuff of drawing or painting comes pretty easy to me,” he said. “I don’t really worry about if I can accurately do this, because I know that if I have the right idea, that will guide me enough to do the art.”
One of his oil paintings depicts a man underwater with oxygen escaping from his lungs while he speaks through a radio as fish pass behind him. Farrington said this piece taught him the most about his artistic ability and his willingness to learn new things. It was a process, he said, because he had taken a break from oil painting, but decided to learn new drying techniques that helped further his progress.
But he said the best way he’s learned is by watching others, and encourages anyone who wants to try a new skill to do the same.
“Even if there aren’t specific tutorials or something to show their process,” he said, “just looking at the art and studying it, by copying their style or trying to replicate their techniques, the things they make will really help you advance your own skills.”
For his future, Farrington said is hoping for a career in art that makes him feel fulfilled and happy.
“I feel like the more passionate you are about something, the more successful you’ll be in it,” he said. “I think if I can figure out a way to make this my full-time career, I’ll be really happy and successful with it.”
And as he enters life after high school, he plans to maintain his creative spark by making sure he’s pursuing his own interests and passions, not just making art for others.
“I’m definitely a believer that you should make art for yourself and not other people,” he said. “If you try to make art to please others, it’s not going to be genuine.”
