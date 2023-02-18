As James Farrington approaches his graduation from Keene High School this May, he’s looking forward to taking his passion for art, and for creating, to new heights at one of the best art schools in the country.

20230218-LOC-PROFILEFARRINGTON_02

James Farrington’s acrylic painting “Antlerabra,” which he created during his junior year, was recognized in January by the Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire with one of 12 best of show awards.
20230218-LOC-PROFILEFARRINGTON_07

James Farrington, at Keene High, talks with art teacher Shannon Perry, who’d suggested to him that the deer’s antlers in his award-winning painting “Antlerabra” could be candles.
20230218-LOC-PROFILEFARRINGTON_05

James Farrington works on an untitled oil painting at his home in Westmoreland on Thursday, Feb. 9. He said his love for all things creative was fueled by his parents’ support for whatever he was interested in, by offering to find him classes and books to learn by. Farrington, who is currently a senior at Keene High School, will attend Rhode Island School of Design in Providence next fall.

