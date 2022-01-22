HINSDALE — On a blustery Thursday morning, a handful of people trickled in and out of the post office, passing between thick wooden columns as they crossed the front porch. Patrons checked their P.O. boxes and dropped off letters — but couldn’t send out packages or purchase stamps.
A couple of pink fliers posted up around the office explained why.
“Due to staffing issues, our retail window will be closed until further notice,” they read, and listed a handful of neighboring offices where patrons could find service.
For just under a week, the nation’s oldest continuously operating post office was partially shuttered, for what many believe to be the first time in its 206-year history.
The window closed last Friday, according to Steve Doherty, a regional spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service.
Though the post office is fully staffed, the closure came as the “pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges and occasionally impacts employee availability,” Doherty said in an email to The Sentinel.
Across the country, postal workers have been spread thin due to long-term staffing shortages made worse by the pandemic, according to media reports.
And that trend has, to an extent, manifested here in the Monadnock Region.
The Hinsdale Post Office — which was established in 1816 — continued mail-delivery operations throughout the retail-window’s closure, Doherty said, though customers may have found their mail arriving later than expected.
“As we move past these short term employee availability issues, we will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to assure that our New Hampshire customers get the kind of First Class service that they’ve come to expect and deserve,” he said.
The Hinsdale Post Office, with its classic cream-and-brown paint scheme, has seen a lot in its time on Main Street. The building survived a fire in 1900 that burned down the neighboring town hall, as well as two break-ins — one in 1899 and another in 1909 — that involved blowing up the safe.
And, with a staff much respected by Hinsdale residents, it appears to be managing through a 21st-century global pandemic.
“They’ve always been good,” Hinsdale resident Roy Patno said of the staff. After exiting the post office on Thursday, he said it was the first time in his 50 years of calling Hinsdale home that he could remember seeing the retail window closed during regular hours.
In an email Wednesday, Sharron Smith of the Hinsdale Historical Society, said that as far as the organization knows, this has been the only time the post office has experienced such a closure.
“I suppose we take pride in it, but we don’t think about it much,” Patno, 82, said of the post office’s historical significance. When folks visit Hinsdale, he’ll point it out, he said, but for the most part, it’s just a part of the town’s landscape.
Charles Dempsey, 57, has lived in Hinsdale for most of his life, and said he’s always enjoyed seeing familiar faces — some he grew up with and went to school with — among the post office staff.
Jessica Fleury, 38, echoed those sentiments. In her 18 years of living in Hinsdale, there have been times when she’s ducked into the post office right before closing, or stopped by to pick up a package outside the pick-up hours, and each time was met with helpful staff, she said.
“They’ve been fantastic,” she said. “... They’ve practiced patience for all us residents, so it’s our turn to practice patience with them.”
Prior to entering the post office Thursday, Joe Sylvester hadn’t been aware of the retail window’s closure. He left the building a few minutes later, a yet-to-be-mailed package still in hand. What’s a man to do?
“Wait ’til they’re open again,” he said, smiling, adding that he didn’t find the window’s closure to be much of an inconvenience.
And it seems Sylvester didn’t have to wait long. By Friday morning, the pink fliers had been removed. With the retail window reopened, what appeared to be a quietly historic moment in the post office’s narrative had come and gone.