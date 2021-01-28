Machina Arts: Kitchen and Art Bar has announced that it will be closed until Feb. 3 after one of its employees was potentially exposed to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Court Street restaurant announced that it will shut down for 10 days. The decision was made “In an abundance of caution” after an employee reported being exposed to someone who had COVID-19 symptoms.
“This is an act of compassion and love because we believe that our community’s safety and the safety and wellbeing of our staff and their families come first,” the post says.
Despite being announced Wednesday, co-owner Danya Landis said Thursday morning that the restaurant hadn’t been open since Saturday, and that the potential exposure happened some time after that.
She confirmed that there are no known positive cases associated with the restaurant at this time and emphasized that shutting down was just a precaution.
“Any employee that was exposed to a positive case will be required to quarantine and have a negative test before returning to work,” she said.