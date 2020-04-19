BRATTLEBORO — Rather than shutting its doors completely amid the COVID-19 outbreak, a Brattleboro chest binder company has changed its operation to making face masks.
Shapeshifters — which produces custom-size chest binders and sports bras, with a focus on the trans and gender-nonconforming community — temporarily closed on March 13, when its two employees had to stay home due to child care and health concerns brought on by the global pandemic.
"We spent a week processing, alternately panicking and trying to adjust to the new reality," said founder and co-owner Eli Coughlin-Galbraith.
Knowing the need for face masks nationwide and that making them can be done from home, Coughlin-Galbraith said the company decided to produce and sell them to keep the business afloat.
As of Saturday, Coughlin-Galbraith, co-owner Krista Coughlin-Galbraith and the business's two employees had made just over 300 masks since March 19.
The challenge with mask making, though, is the shortage of elastic for the ear-loops, Eli Coughlin-Galbraith said. Instead of traditional elastic, Shapeshifters is cutting its "thousands of yards" of leftover Spandex into one-inch strips.
The company has also been producing masks that tie in the back, which can be made with twine, cord or rope.
The masks are customizable, Coughlin-Galbraith noted, with choices in ties and size. Depending on the customization, the masks range from $4 to $9. The company donates a mask for each one purchased.
Masks can be purchased through the Shapeshifters website, and are ready within 48 hours of placing the order for pick-up or shipping.
The donated masks are given to hospitals, nursing homes and other organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company finds those organizations through a list made by the volunteer group Sew VT/Sew NH Mask Makers.
Coughlin-Galbraith said all masks were free until Friday, but switched to having a price tag so the company could continue paying its staff.
"Some predictions say that basic business isn't going to go back to normal for the foreseeable future, and if we don't keep up the sales that we were getting in January, we need to keep making masks," Coughlin-Galbraith said. "It's a smaller, cheaper thing than the $50 to $80 thing we were selling before."
The company plans to continue making masks as long as there is a demand for them.
"I would love to keep doing what we were doing," Coughlin-Galbraith said, "but if that can’t sustain us and our employees, maybe what we do is we have mask making as a thing that helps to fund the binders."