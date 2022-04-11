After taking the helm of the Keene Fire Department this month, Chief Donald Farquhar spoke to The Sentinel about his plans to lead what he described as a top-notch team of firefighters who face both challenges and opportunities.
City leadership named Farquhar — who came to Keene as a deputy fire chief last October — to succeed Chief Mark Howard after his retirement on March 31. Howard worked in the fire service for more than 36 years, joining the Keene department in 1993 as a firefighter/ambulance attendant.
Farquhar’s promotion comes amid a region-wide shakeup in emergency-service providers; as the city has formed a committee to study issues related to firefighter staffing; and just months after a five-alarm blaze downtown highlighted concerns about fire-code violations.
“It’s a tremendous fire department. The firefighters themselves work very hard, they work a lot of hours and they’re incredible at what they do,” Farquhar said in an interview Sunday. “I want to make sure the fire department is highly visible and highly accessible to the citizens. We’re here to support them.”
Farquhar spent 26 years rising through the ranks as a firefighter in Manchester, Conn., then served as the fire chief of the Electric Boat Fire Department in Groton, Conn., before joining the Keene department last year.
He holds a bachelor's degree in management from Eastern Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in security and safety leadership from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Daniel Nowill, the president of Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265, described Farquhar as a leader with considerable technical expertise and a plan to move the department forward.
“From the union’s standpoint, we’re pretty excited for the opportunity to collaborate and work underneath a chief of his pedigree,” Nowill said. “We’re excited to cooperate and tackle some of the big issues we have at the department.”
With the union contract up for renegotiation this year, Nowill said, “we’re cautiously optimistic for how this is going to work with him.” He added that he believes Farquhar has a plan to address deficiencies with the department’s inspection services.
“I’m excited to work with him in the future to make this department the best in the state again,” Nowill said.
Farquhar told The Sentinel that the fire department “has a lot of moving parts right now,” including contract negotiations with the union, a new software program coming online and a new EMS provider being established by the county. He said he looks forward to a collaborative relationship with the union.
County officials last month announced the purchase of property in Swanzey to house a new EMS service, but whether it will absorb the privately run DiLuzio Ambulance Service, as originally planned, remains unclear.
With the startup of Cheshire EMS, which will operate as a county department, Farquhar said the Keene department is “trying to understand how many groups they’ll have available and how we can continue the mutual-aid agreement to support each other.”
“That is a significant change that we don’t have a full understanding yet of how it will impact us,” Farquhar said.
Meanwhile, firefighting staffing has long been an issue for the department, which faces high call volumes and financial constraints in a city where a substantial portion of the tax burden falls to homeowners, Farquhar said. He said the department plans to continue to take advantage of grant opportunities to lessen the impact on taxpayers.
The first step to solving the staffing strain is understanding it, he said, noting that City Manager Elizabeth Dragon has established a committee of city councilors and members of the fire department to study the issue.
“We’re taking a very in-depth look at staffing and response and looking at how we can possibly augment our manpower because our call line is extremely high,” Farquhar said. “We’re taking a very good look at rearranging our staffing model to meet our current needs.”
Normal staffing levels over the past several years have been nine firefighter/paramedics on per shift, but that was upped to 10 personnel per shift last August, in part due to the impacts of the pandemic, he said. With four shifts, full staffing is about 40 firefighter/paramedics in addition to department administration, the new chief said.
“Operationally it has made a tremendously positive impact, and the city manager has been able to rearrange things to keep that extra person until the end of this fiscal year,” on July 1, Farquhar said.
In the coming weeks, the committee studying firefighter staffing is expected to make recommendations on how to move forward, he said.
The department’s inspection services are also in the midst of an overhaul with a new software program to manage that information being instituted and efforts underway to increase communication with businesses and other city inspectional services, Farquhar said.
The Keene firefighters union publicly raised concern about the state of the city’s fire-code inspections in the aftermath of a blaze that destroyed a downtown building in January. (Nowill said at the time that the fire at Cobblestone Ale House brought to his attention a backlog of fire-code violations. City officials have declined to say whether there were violations there at the time of the fire. The Sentinel has a pending right-to-know request for more information.) The state fire marshal’s office has been helping the city work through that backlog since early February.
Farquhar said the fire marshal has been an asset to the department in the past few months, providing a learning experience for Keene firefighters as they rework their inspections program.
In recent weeks, the department has updated its list of businesses that require annual inspections, according to Farquhar. That list — which includes businesses with liquor licenses or occupancies greater than 100 people — had previously been outdated, he said.
The department is also working to establish better communication with the community development department, which houses other city inspectional services, businesses and properties with code violations, Farquhar said.
“We’ve put a great effort into meeting with businesses and building owners to explain what their code violations are and how they can fix them,” he said.
Keene will host a municipal gas inspector class this month that will enable community development department inspectors and fire department inspectors to approve initial permits and final inspections for gas piping and burning appliances, the new chief said.
Farquhar also said diversity is a priority for him. He said he was surprised when he came to the Keene department that there are no female firefighters, and he hopes to increase the diversity of the staff to better reflect that of the community.
“We would do better with more diversity,” he said. “It’s something that does stand out that we need to work on. The makeup of the fire department should mirror the community. So diversity is something very important to me.”
In addition to providing firefighting and EMS services, the Keene Fire Department has technical rescue services like hazardous-material response, swift-water rescue, confined-space rescue and rope rescue, Farquhar said. He also noted that the department has an EMS contract to provide service in Chesterfield, Spofford, Nelson and Westmoreland.
The City Council voted unanimously during its meeting on Thursday to adopt a resolution honoring Howard for his years of service.
At that meeting, City Manager Dragon congratulated Farquhar on his promotion, noting that he has overseen day-to-day operations while sharing in senior-management responsibilities since joining the department last year.
“Over that five months, [Farquhar] has certainly proved his capability and his dedication to the department,” Dragon said. “We’re excited to have him in this new role.”