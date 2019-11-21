As the freezing rain began turning to snow in the Elm City Wednesday evening, impeachment was out of sight — but not out of mind — for those going about their business downtown.
“You know, honestly, I kind of stopped watching CNN,” Dougal Campbell, a 52-year-old Keene landlord, said over a Maker’s Mark bourbon on the rocks at Kilkenny Pub on Cypress Street.
Campbell said he goes to NPR or the BBC if he wants to get a more holistic look at world affairs, but noted he has grown tired of the nonstop coverage of President Donald Trump’s scandals ever since the Mueller investigation began saturating cable news in 2017.
On Capitol Hill, Wednesday was dominated by the testimony of Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union who donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund.
Sondland testified under oath that he applied diplomatic pressure at the behest of Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani — along with several other administration officials — to the president of Ukraine to announce an investigation into the son of former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for a White House visit and military aid.
The president’s staunchest defenders have argued there was no quid pro quo, as Sondland testified, and have increasingly pointed to Trump’s approach in Ukraine as business as usual or not severe enough to merit impeachment.
Back in Keene, the splintered news environment of modern America left some frustrated and others tuning out.
Although TV networks carried Sondland’s hearing for hours on end, and it was playing at the Dunkin’ at 192 West St., Kilkenny’s stuck to sports on its screens behind the bar.
No one asked to change the channel to the impeachment hearings, according to bartender Norm Lagasse.
The same was true over at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, where staff said they make sure the TVs “stick to sports” to avoid any issues with customers.
This is the fourth time in American history an impeachment inquiry has been undertaken by Congress against a sitting president, but the Trump-Ukraine scandal is the first in the streaming era.
And with the days of huddling around a radio or television for the Watergate hearings long gone, Americans are left with far more options to tailor their news diets as they see fit.
For recent Keene State College grads Erica Pritchett and Faith Pudlow, that means picking up the news over Facebook, with video clips making their way over the transom here and there.
“Honestly, it just seems like fake information, so it’s so hard to decipher what’s real and what’s not,” Pudlow, 22, said over a mojito at Margarita’s as ESPN’s “Around the Horn” played in the background.
“I follow the ‘Today Show’ on Instagram, but I haven’t looked into anything further,” Pritchett said, adding that she also gets news from 103.7 FM while driving around, and saves deep dives for the Washington Post’s and New York Times’ websites.
Pudlow, a designer, and Pritchett, a math teacher, said they don’t trust what they read on Facebook, and discount the hyper-partisan bent of friends who are the most inclined to share their opinions on Trump and Ukraine.
Jury duty
Meanwhile, for those who are knee deep in the political arena in New Hampshire, impeachment poses a challenge: U.S. senators running for president may end up tethered to Washington in their duty as jurors, should a majority in the House vote to impeach Trump.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s campaign said Booker’s bevy of New Hampshire endorsements will help if a trial takes place in the Senate.
“Cory called on the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump months ago,” Chris Moyer, the campaign’s New Hampshire communications director, said in an email. “He believes this is a somber moment for our country, and he will do his job and examine the facts as a juror if a trial is held in the Senate.”
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign echoed a similar sentiment Wednesday after announcing the candidate had hit 50 endorsements from New Hampshire lawmakers.
“[Warren] called for impeachment in April and is not concerned with the political expediency of impeachment proceedings,” Andrew Taverrite, Warren’s New Hampshire communications director, said in a statement. “Here in New Hampshire, we’ll be meeting voters where they are to continue sharing Elizabeth’s message of what’s broken in our government and how she’ll fix it — and keep building a grassroots movement to get it done.”
Nate Evans, the New Hampshire communications director for Sen. Kamala Harris of California, said Harris will rely on her skills as a prosecutor in D.C. while the campaign engages with voters.
The New Hampshire campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., declined to comment on anything related to impeachment, while Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s team did not respond on the record Wednesday.
Polarized electorate
Over at the Monadnock Food Co-op’s food court, Elk Dempsey, 89, was apoplectic over the proceedings.
“I’m assuming [Trump’s] gotta be impeached,” Dempsey, a Keene retiree, said. “I can’t imagine this not happening.”
Larry Welkowitz, a psychology professor at Keene State, said he has been paying close attention to the hearings, though he’s unable to catch most of them live on TV while he’s at work.
Welkowitz, 61, said he goes between the occasional live stream to online newspapers to stay up to speed, since he doesn’t own a television at home. More importantly, he said, is how the proceedings have been received among his friends and acquaintances, particularly those on the more conservative side.
“Even my friends who are pretty hardcore right-wing are starting to say, ‘Yeah, this is bad,’ “ Welkowitz said between bites and mobile phone updates on the Sondland testimony.
As for his students, Welkowitz said they are too stressed out and overworked — particularly those with on- and off-campus jobs — to really be as engaged with the proceedings, while he found students at Bennington College in Vermont, where he recently gave a talk, to be vigorously following developments.
Back at Kilkenny’s, Campbell hadn’t touched his Maker’s Mark glass for a while as he went into how frustrated he is with the fractured media ecosystem and the polarized electorate.
He said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and never would in 2020.
He even speculated that should the Republican-controlled Senate somehow vote to remove the president from office with a constitutionally required two-thirds majority, Trump may not comply voluntarily.
But as chaotic as this point in the presidency may be, Campbell pointed to what he described as Trump’s saving grace.
“... the economy is doing alright,” Campbell said. “I’m heavily invested in the stock market, and I can’t complain about that.”