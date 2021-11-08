The senior-living provider poised to acquire Hillside Village, the cash-strapped retirement community on Wyman Road, plans to continue operations there without any major changes, a company spokesman said Monday.
That sale is set to be approved Nov. 19 after the nonprofit Prospect-Woodward Home, which opened Hillside Village two years ago, received no other bids for the facility before a court-imposed deadline late last month, according to Covenant Living Communities & Services spokesman Randy Eilts. The sale hearing, part of Hillside Village's ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, had initially been scheduled for Monday but was recently postponed.
Based in Skokie, Ill., Covenant Living will purchase the Keene facility in a $33 million deal initially announced in August. The company, which operates 18 senior-living facilities nationwide, will honor all existing contracts with Hillside Village residents and staff, Eilts said Monday.
“Our goal is to continue their lifestyle and to make it as robust a senior-living community in the area as we possibly can,” he said.
Under the terms of the sale, any other entities would have needed to outbid Covenant for the 95 Wyman Road facility. A federal bankruptcy court in New Hampshire would have then held an auction among the various bidders this month.
That auction has been canceled, though, because Hillside Village drew no other offers, Eilts said.
The 222-unit facility — which offers a full continuum of health care, from rehabilitative services to 24-hour nursing care, and employs nearly 150 people — has struggled with low occupancy due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prospect-Woodward officials said earlier this year.
Hillside Village residents pay an entrance fee that ranges from about $217,000 to $665,000, depending on the size of their apartment and their eligibility for a refund if they leave, as well as a monthly fee that averages $4,500. But officials suspended new move-ins and site visits by potential residents last year to comply with public-health guidance meant to curb viral spread, they told The Sentinel in February.
The financial issues caused Prospect-Woodward to miss a bond payment worth nearly $2 million on the Wyman Road facility earlier this year, the officials said. Tom Brod, a financial adviser to the organization, said in February that it had not yet repaid approximately $60 million in tax-exempt bonds that financed Hillside Village’s construction.
That prompted Prospect-Woodward to file for Chapter 11, which allows it to restructure bond obligations with court approval instead of permission from its bondholders. The organization selected Covenant Living from a number of bidders, Brod said previously.
A ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church dating to 1886, Covenant Living serves 5,500 residents at retirement communities in nine states, according to an Aug. 30 news release announcing its deal to acquire Hillside Village. Those include facilities in California, Florida and Illinois, as well as one in Cromwell, Conn.
Eilts, the company spokesman, said Monday that Covenant Living has no immediate changes planned at Hillside Village. The transition to new ownership at the facility should be “fairly smooth” for residents and staff, he said.
“I think we’re just really looking forward to building relationships with the residents and employees there,” he said.
Hillside Village’s sale to Covenant Living probably won’t be finalized until early 2022, Eilts said, with a federal bankruptcy judge first scheduled to endorse that deal at the Nov. 19 hearing.
Brod said Monday the facility’s sale is also likely to resolve a $5.7 million lawsuit a general contractor brought against Prospect-Woodward two years ago, alleging that it hadn’t been fully paid for labor, materials and other services provided during construction.
That case, which was filed in Cheshire County Superior Court by the Keene-based MacMillin Co. and had been headed for arbitration, is now suspended due to the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. (Prospect-Woodward, in a court filing, previously said its architect had suggested withholding a large payment due to “incomplete and defective work” by MacMillin.)
MacMillin President and CEO Don Wells could not be immediately reached Monday afternoon for comment.
Brod told The Sentinel that Hillside Village’s bankruptcy case “should take care of all outstanding liabilities,” which also include bond-related debts and financial obligations to several subcontractors.
“We’re all very pleased about the way things are progressing,” he said.
After approval from the federal judge this month, officials with the N.H. Insurance Department and the state’s Charitable Trusts Unit would still need to authorize Hillside Village’s sale, according to Mark McCue, a Manchester health care attorney advising Prospect-Woodward. The deal would then require final approval from a New Hampshire probate court, which McCue said could happen in February.
“We should, realistically, be done with the court and regulatory approvals in February,” he said Monday. “… I don’t see any impediments to either regulatory review.”