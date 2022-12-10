On Aug. 24, 2019, Joe Biden strolled into Lindy’s Diner in Keene and ordered a grilled cheese sandwich and a milkshake.
He was running for president at the time, and visiting a local diner in New Hampshire, with its first-in-the-nation primary, was an expected bit of retail politics.
Bernie Sanders ended up winning that Feb. 11 race and Biden finished fifth, but his campaign was revived two weeks later when he easily won the South Carolina primary.
In any case, candidates might have less incentive in the future to make political visits to New Hampshire diners like Lindy’s. That’s because Biden has proposed ending the Granite State’s century-long status as having the nation’s first presidential primary.
A panel of the Democratic National Committee has adopted the proposal, which would give South Carolina the first primary, on Feb. 3, with New Hampshire and Nevada voting three days later.
In a letter to the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, Biden said he would like to see the primary calendar changed to promote economic, geographic and demographic diversity, while ensuring a voice for voters of color earlier in the process.
The full DNC will take up this plan early next year. Its decision could have wide-reaching political and economic reverberations.
New Hampshire has a law requiring the state to hold the nation’s first presidential primary, so it will likely go ahead with the early vote no matter what national Democratic officials ordain.
However, the DNC could punish the state by preventing the winner of the New Hampshire contest from receiving any delegates from that primary.
Potentially at stake are millions of dollars in political spending that occurs ahead of the primary, including money that flows from candidates, their staff, national reporters and others to restaurants, car rental agencies, hotels, bars and other businesses.
Luca Paris, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber, who formerly ran Luca’s Mediterranean Café in Keene before selling the majority of his shares, recalls past primaries being good for business locally and statewide.
“There’s nothing better than when both parties have competitive primaries, that’s for sure,” he said Friday.
In 2015, the ultimate presidential nominees from both parties, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, both paid visits to Keene.
“There’s always been some energy around having candidates in the area,” Paris said. “You can’t turn on the radio or the TV or look at the newspaper and not see somebody was somewhere yesterday or somebody is going to be somewhere tomorrow.”
Paris grew up in the Bronx and can’t recall his family ever meeting a major political candidate.
“Here you can walk down the street and meet one and that’s always exciting,” he said. “I believe candidates will still want to come here, whether we’re first, second or third because they’ll get to meet people one on one.”
Biden has not formally announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. But if he does run, Democratic primaries would be less competitive than on the Republican side, where multiple candidates would likely compete for their party’s presidential nomination.
Last month, Trump announced that he will make another bid for the White House in 2024.
Jerry Sickels, vice chair of the Keene City GOP Committee, expects a competitive Republican primary.
And even though Keene is off the beaten path, he said the community is able to “punch above its weight” in terms of attracting high-profile candidates.
He helped organize Nikki Haley’s Sept. 23 visit to a Keene Country Club banquet that was packed with Republicans. Haley, a former U.S. ambassador and a former governor of South Carolina, is considered a possible presidential contender.
Democratic and Republican leaders alike in New Hampshire have criticized the DNC proposal.
“The DNC did not give New Hampshire the first-in-the-nation primary and it is not theirs to take away,” N.H. Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said in a written statement early this month. “This news is obviously disappointing, but we will be holding our primary first.
“We will continue to do what we in New Hampshire do well — provide a level playing field for all candidates and ensure they are stronger and ready for the fights ahead.”
Cheshire County Republican Committee Chairman Richard Merkt said in an email Friday that without a first-in-the-nation primary, it’s doubtful New Hampshire would ever see a presidential candidate.
“On the GOP side, I would anticipate many Republican Presidential hopefuls coming to the Granite State so long as NH retains first in the nation status for the Republicans,” he said. “New Hampshire remains the one place a candidate can have an impact without spending a staggering sum of money.”
On Dec. 1, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., tweeted a statement in support of the state’s first-in-the-nation primary, saying it “gives every candidate an opportunity to connect directly with engaged, informed voters in a battleground state — and Granite Staters are experts at assessing candidates & campaigns.”
