Icy conditions Saturday morning prompted safety officials in southern New Hampshire and Vermont to close some roads, putting a wrinkle in holiday travel plans. They urged motorists to delay heading out on the roadways until they could be treated.
A Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial ambulance transporting a patient to Monadnock Community Hospital slid off the road at the intersection of Route 202 and Parmalee Drive due to the slick conditions, according to Peterborough Fire Chief Ed Walker. The ambulance needed towing, and the Peterborough Fire Department brought the patient to the hospital, Walker said. No injuries were reported.
Route 101 near Temple Mountain in Peterborough was closed for about an hour until N.H. Department of Transportation crews could treat the roads, Walker said. There were no other significant crashes in town, he said Sunday, adding that travel may have been lighter than usual due to the holiday.
"We were pretty fortunate down here," he said.
Across the state, however, N.H. State Police responded to nearly 100 crashes Saturday morning, including a 15-car pileup on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, WMUR reported.
In Vermont, Interstate 91 was closed to traffic in both directions for more than an hour between Exit 6 in Rockingham and Exit 10 in White River Junction. The Vermont Agency of Transportation reported "multiple slideoffs" on the highway due to icy conditions.