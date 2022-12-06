20221207-LOC-Bitcoin Raid Filer

Police tape marks off an area where the FBI was investigating at River and Leverett streets in Keene in March 2021. On Tuesday, a trial began for Ian Freeman, the last of the six people arrested as part of the federal raid who is still facing criminal charges.

 Sentinel file photo by Caleb Symons

CONCORD — Keene resident Ian Freeman went on trial Tuesday in U.S. District Court on felony charges related to his running a Bitcoin business that a prosecutor said laundered large amounts of money for scam artists.

Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.






