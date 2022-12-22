CONCORD — A federal jury convicted Keene resident Ian Freeman on felony charges Thursday for operating a cryptocurrency business that allowed Internet scammers to hide their money.
After a two-week trial and six hours of deliberations over two days, the jury returned to the courtroom shortly after 1 p.m. and its foreman read the verdict against the libertarian activist and radio host who lost a GOP primary race for state Senate this year.
Jurors found him guilty of all the criminal charges he faced: operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, money laundering and tax evasion, as well as conspiracy charges in connection with the money-laundering and unlicensed money-transmitting allegations.
Judge Joseph N. Laplante said Freeman, 42, could remain free pending an April 14 sentencing hearing, but would need to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Outside the courtroom, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe said the jury delivered a just verdict on an important case. He said that while the penalty remains to be determined, Freeman is likely facing more than eight years in federal prison.
“The culture of scamming is a pervasive problem in our society,” Aframe said. “The challenge for scammers is how to hide the trail of money. This case was about that. It’s important to disrupt these scams.”
During closing arguments Wednesday, Aframe called Freeman “a manipulating, lying, money launderer.”
Freeman, who has worn long-sleeved shirts, slacks and hiking boots throughout the trial, maintained a blank demeanor as he left the courtroom with his attorney, Mark Sisti, who promised an appeal.
“We did everything we could, but you never know what a jury will do,” Sisti said. “I thought the case went well and was surprised at the verdict.”
He said he would instruct Freeman not to comment on the jury's decision, but Sisti said his client was taking the verdict “like a mature, intelligent individual.”
Freeman’s wife, Bonnie Freeman, said she was “not really that worried” about the verdict and said she was looking forward to the appeal.
Prosecutors said Freeman laundered money for scam artists who met people on the Internet and conned them into sending thousands of dollars. They said Freeman would take a percentage of the money that was sent in and convert the rest into Bitcoin for the scammer. Bitcoin is a type of digital currency backed by computer code rather than a central banking authority.
Sisti countered in his closing argument that the prosecution’s case was long on speculation, innuendo and intuition but short on evidence and said his client is charitable, peaceful and well-liked.
Freeman took the witness stand Tuesday and said revenue from handling the transactions went into his Shire Free Church in Keene, which he said was a force for good in the community. He testified that he never knowingly helped a scammer and instead tried to help people if he feared they were about to be scammed.
Aframe, in his closing, said the church is a scam that Freeman utilizes to illegally evade income taxes and to further his Bitcoin business.
He said Freeman’s business niche was offering anonymity for the transactions. This allowed him to charge a premium and appeal to scammers wanting to cover their tracks, Aframe said.
Aframe summed up Freeman’s business model as “don’t ask, don’t tell, get me the cash and I’ll get you the Bitcoin.”
He said Freeman purposely turned a blind eye to the possibility that many people, particularly seniors, were falling victims to scams in which an online acquaintance feigns romantic interest and persuades them to send money.
Several people testified they lost thousands of dollars in this way.
Freeman's case dates back to March 12, 2021, when FBI agents with rifles and body armor raided Freeman’s home at 73-75 Leverett St. in Keene, shortly after 5 a.m. Two armored vehicles were used, one with a battering ram that broke out windows. Agents damaged surveillance equipment. They flew a small drone into the house.
In September, co-defendant Aria DiMezzo, of Keene, pleaded guilty to a single count of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business.
Earlier this year, an Elm City resident who legally changed his name from Richard Paul to Nobody and Derry residents Renee and Andrew Spinella also pleaded guilty, each to a single charge of wire fraud. (In April, the federal government dropped charges against an Alstead woman who had been indicted as a co-conspirator.)
The March 15, 2021, indictment against Freeman said his business exchanged more than $10 million for virtual currency over five years.
Freeman has tried, without success, to have his Leverett Street property declared as a church property exempt from property taxes.
Prosecutors urged Laplante to detain Freeman pending sentencing, but the judge refused.
Laplante said Freeman appears to have resources that could allow him to flee, but that electronic monitoring will mitigate this risk. He also said Freeman has given up his passport to the court and his computers will be monitored.
Judge Laplante warned Freeman to check in daily with his probation officer.
"I don't view him as a violent danger to the community," Laplante said.
