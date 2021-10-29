Name: Ian Freeman
Age: 41
How long have you lived in Keene? Since 2006
Family: Yes
Education: Some college — it was a waste of time.
Occupation: Minister and Talk Show Host
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Bitcoin Embassy NH, Cheshire TV, United Precious Metals Association
Public/government service: Did not answer
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
The city should get out of property owners’ way by abolishing zoning rules, the code enforcement department, permitting, and anything else that infringes on the rights of people to do as they please with their property.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state, and what would you do to combat this?
Keene is one of the biggest government towns in New Hampshire and the only way to stop that is to reduce and remove bureaucracy. If they were an upstanding, honest group, they would not steal people’s property for not paying property taxes. Were taxes voluntary, then we’d see an instant shift by the city people towards customer service and efficiency, as they would have to actually satisfy property owners in order to get funding from them. Because the “City of Keene” is backed by the threat of violence, they don’t have to excel. They can just extort you.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
Payment of property taxes should be voluntary, ideally with the tax amounts the city wants broken down by department. Let people choose which bureaucracy they value most. For instance, perhaps someone would prefer to defund the police and increase funding for Public Works to help improve infrastructure. Let the market decide.