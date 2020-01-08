ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A failed traffic stop led to a pursuit on Interstate 91 early this morning, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
Just after midnight, troopers tried to stop a silver BMW for speeding and traffic violations on I-91 North in Rockingham, the release says. The driver — Weare resident Benjamin Ecklund, 37 — didn’t stop, according to police, and troopers initiated a pursuit “due to concerns of impaired driving.”
For about 25 miles, police pursued Ecklund at speeds of 70 mph while he failed to stay in his lane, the release says.
Windsor, Vt., police officers laid out spikes around exit 9 on I-91 and deflated three of the BMW’s tires, according to the release. State troopers then boxed in Ecklund’s car, and though he allegedly tried to swerve around them and nearly hit one of the cruisers, the release says police brought him to a stop.
Ecklund was arrested and charged with negligent operation, aggravated driving without the owner’s consent, attempting to elude police and driving under the influence. The release says he is also accused of refusing a breath test, which can result in a six-month license suspension under Vermont law.
Police took Ecklund to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt., where he was held “until sober,” according to the release. He is scheduled to appear Jan. 28 in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court.
Mutual Aid log
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Jan. 7, including:
6:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
7:52 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
8:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Park Avenue, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:07 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Rivermead Road, single-vehicle crash with no medical transport.
11:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., service call.
1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 38 Andover St., service call.
5:55 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 107 Cobb Meadow Road, fire alarm.
6:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 41 Pheasant Road, appliance issue.
11:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 18 Route 119 West, fire alarm.