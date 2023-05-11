Peterborough Affordable Housing Committee co-Chair Pelagia Vincent said the board is making steady progress toward solving the affordable housing shortage in town.
“We are moving fast and it’s exciting,” said Vincent during a recent committee meeting.
In June, the committee will host two educational seminars on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), which under Peterborough zoning ordinance is “a secondary residential living unit that is created within or is attached to a single-family dwelling or is within a detached structure on the same parcel as the single-family dwelling, is smaller than the principal single family dwelling unit, and that provides independent living facilities for one or more persons, including provisions for sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation on the same parcel of land as the principal dwelling unit it accompanies.”
According to board members, the purpose of the seminars is to encourage the public to ask questions related to affordable housing and hear from local builders and current residents of ADUs, which are allowed by right in all zoning districts that permit single-family dwellings and on parcels where only one existing, legally conforming single-family dwelling exists.
The seminars will be hosted on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Peterborough Town Library. Discussion topics will include the definition and history of ADUs, the process of acquiring a permit and how to finance construction costs. The same seminar will be offered both days to accommodate the schedules of community members. Registration is required by Friday, June 9, at tinyurl.com/easyadu.
According to Planning Board Chair Stephanie Hurley, ADUs can be cost-effective and helpful for families interested in creating joint households with their elderly relatives. For example, elders interested in downsizing to a small home can build an ADU that does not exceed 1,000 square feet on their current property and rent their home to their family, or even outside renters.
Hurley said ADUs may be the key to solving the affordable housing shortage in Peterborough.
“I think it’s going to be very important for the town,” said Hurley. “ADUs are a great way to increase our housing stock.”
Committee members said building more ADUs in town will help bring families closer together.
“ADUs create family value,” said James Kelly.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
