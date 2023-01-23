More than 300 police from all across Cheshire County responded to a call to Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene on Sunday evening, not for an incident but an invitation to dinner.
The restaurant, attached to the Best Western Plus Keene Hotel, hosted a “Blue Line Appreciation Dinner and Social,” named in reference to the ”thin blue line” design and flag representing pride in police. The design has also been criticized amid greater scrutiny nationwide for police and law enforcement officials which centers around arrest tactics and handling of suspects.
Sunday’s social was organized by Jim Coppo, owner of J&J Auto Body in Troy, who said he wanted to “show support to the police” by bringing area departments together over food and through speeches from law and criminal justice officials.
“It should have been done a long time ago,” Coppo said. “… In my eyes, I think [police] should be wearing a cape to do what they do.”
Coppo pitched the idea late last year to Jimmy Tempesta, owner and namesake of the restaurant on Winchester Street, and held two meetings in December with representatives from police departments to gauge interest.
“We thought maybe 50 to 75 people would turn up,” said Tempesta, whose son is a Keene police officer. “We had a committee, basically, of all the departments … [and] people were calling here wanting to do this event.”
Tables at Tempesta’s were quickly filled within the first hour beginning Sunday afternoon, some by police in uniform who stopped by while on duty and others by retired law enforcement officers. Guests dined under blue lights and listened to speakers ranging from Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering to N.H. Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, a Winchester Republican.
Chickering, who is president of the Cheshire County Police Association, said he spoke with Alstead Police Chief Stephen Murrell, the association’s vice president, and told the crowd the two had never seen an event for police the scale of this past weekend’s social.
“They say it takes a village, and I want you to look around because this is a village,” Chickering said, addressing the number of varying current and retired law enforcement officials in attendance. “… We see things that we cannot unsee, we hear things that we cannot unhear and … there’s things we can never forget. … We do it because we’re here to be the voice of the victims who cannot speak.”
Rhodes delivered an impassioned speech pledging her support for police through legislative action and was critical of bail reform legislation passed by the Statehouse in recent years.
“[Bail reform] was a disaster on the police movement, and it is destroying a lot of our communities. It’s made many, many police officers retire,” Rhodes alleged.
On the other side of the aisle, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen prepared a message for the dinner as read by aide Pam Slack.
“I’ve spoken with many Granite State law enforcement officers over the years, and I’m always moved by their stories, their humility and their sense of purpose,” Slack said, reading Shaheen’s message. “… To all those officials here tonight, you have the unwavering support of the communities you diligently serve. We cannot recognize the heroism of our law enforcement officers without also acknowledging their sacrifices in support of their family members and close friends.”
The event formally concluded after Troy Police Chief Dave Ellis read a list of names of past law enforcement officials across Cheshire County in remembrance of their work. David Berman, pastor of Christian Life Fellowship in Swanzey, then led a brief prayer.
The dinner was celebrated as discussions endure in the U.S. focused on law enforcement conduct on the job. Criticisms boiled over in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25 of that year, leading to protests across the country, including in Keene and other communities in the Monadnock Region.
At the time of the demonstrations, Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera held a sign stating, “We hear you,” in an apparent show of solidarity to protesters. Today, Rivera says his office is focused on fair treatment of suspects and transparency.
The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office launched a body camera program at the start of the month using $47,500 in state funds approved by the N.H. Executive Council and a matched amount from county government.
“Our strengths have been that we are very compassionate with the people we deal with,” Rivera said after the Blue Line dinner at Tempesta’s. “We know sometimes we’re dealing with people at the worst time and we are there to support what their needs are.”
Rivera said the biggest hurdle he’s run into over the past 11 years is changing legislation, though he said new laws can’t disrupt his department’s core priniciples.
“We took an oath to protect this community, and we’re going to do that with the utmost respect that we have,” he said. “We have a vision and a mission that is to serve Cheshire County. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from or what journey you are [on] in life, we’re going to give you a positive experience.”
Keene Police Chief Steven Stewart, who took over the department in September from former police chief Steven Russo, shared similar thoughts to Rivera’s in a phone interview Friday before the event. He named the introduction of body cameras in his own department, planned to appear in the next few weeks, among goals he has for the year.
“Body cams are going to be big this year, and then [there’s goals] we’re always focusing on and trying to deal with like substance abuse, which we understand is not completely solvable,” Stewart said. “… We always want to try to keep a presence downtown and make downtown as safe as possible.”
He said he feels the department’s biggest weakness at present is a limited number of people, as he said KPD will have nine new vacancies by the end of January.
“The other problem is that [police] are humans, like everyone, and police make mistakes,” Stewart said. “But we just try to have training, policies, practices and supervision that limits those mistakes. … We love this community and want to take care of it to the best extent possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.