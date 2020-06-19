More than 200 people marched through downtown Keene Friday evening, demanding structural changes to dismantle systemic racism and celebrating Juneteenth, the commemoration of the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their liberation.
The march, held in conjunction with hundreds of others around the country, began shortly after 4 p.m. in the Commercial Street public parking lot, where A’Ja Hall, a 37-year-old black woman from Troy, welcomed the crowd. Hall, who later spoke at the rally in Patricia T. Russell Park that followed the march, said she spoke up because Americans are too comfortable with racism.
“I’m here to tell people how it is,” Hall said in an interview before the march. “We’re fed up. This is not something that’s new. This is not something that’s okay. This is history repeating itself, and no longer will it repeat itself.”
Mollash Campbell, a 23-year-old black woman who lives in Derry, also spoke before the march, and told the crowd that the movement they have joined defies politics.
“This movement has been used so that we can vote Democrat or Republican, and it makes me mad because black lives are more than politics,” Campbell said. “ ... We’re here to celebrate the freedom of black Americans. And sometimes I think we’re not even free in the mind. They tell us we’re free, but it doesn’t feel like we’re free. So we’re here.”
Following these opening remarks, the march continued south on Main Street, where Keene police cruisers temporarily blocked traffic as the crowd stretched for several blocks and chanted “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.”
During the march, Fronsy Thurman said she brought her 8-year-old son Leander from Brattleboro to the event to show him the hope of the growing movement for racial justice.
“And because it’s Juneteenth,” Leander chimed in.
“This is hopeful to me, because if we had had this many white people showing up in Ferguson, I think we’d be in a very different place right now,” said Thurman, 46, who added that she has been bringing her son to protests since he was about a year old.
From Main Street, the march turned east on Water Street, and south onto Carpenter Street to the park, where the mostly white crowd dispersed to find shade from the hot sun and listen to a series of speakers who addressed them from a stage set up on the western end of the park.
Keene Mayor George Hansel spoke first, and read an official proclamation declaring Friday Juneteenth in Keene, the first official recognition of the holiday in the city. New Hampshire first declared Juneteenth a state holiday last year. Hansel presented the proclamation to Katie Pomper, a writer and lifelong Keene resident, who shared stories of black history in New Hampshire, and the history of Juneteenth.
The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, bringing with them news that the Civil War was over and all enslaved were people were free. This day came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
“On that day, freed men and women rejoiced with song, food and prayer to celebrate their freedom, dubbing the day Juneteenth,” Pomper said. “Since then, we celebrate the day, June 19, that they removed the chains. And although we rejoice, we know today, like they did then, that the work is not done because still, we are not equal and therefore we are not free.”
This work, said Jonah Wheeler, a rising senior at ConVal Regional High School, includes having difficult conversations with people who show racist behaviors.
“People are more scared of being called a racist than actually being racist,” Wheeler said. “That mentality in others is what keeps us in this constant loop of inaction. It’s part of the reason we are still here in the streets demanding change centuries after the fight began.”
Wheeler also listed organizers’ demands for substantive changes to further the goal of racial justice. These include removing school resource officers from public school, ending cash bail, reallocating funds from police to social services and creating a citizen police review board with the power to review all complaints against law enforcement.
He also encouraged people to contact their public school administrators and school boards to demand that black history be taught year-round, and not just during black history month in February.
These changes will take time and effort to enact, Wheeler said, but he remains hopeful.
“Today we are in a special moment,” he said. “We have an unprecedented amount of momentum, and the majority of the public behind the principles of our cause. If we continue this push for change, there is no stopping us, and I will not stop until there is justice for all.
“My optimism towards that goal has grown immensely,” he continued, “from coming, marching here today and seeing firsthand the enthusiasm around the fight that will bring us to a better future.”