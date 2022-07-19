Hundred Nights has raised about 82 percent of the $6.2 million needed for its new Water Street homeless shelter, and a new fundraising challenge by a Keene family aims to take further strides toward that goal.
Bill and JoAnn Fenton, co-chairs of the Hundred Nights' capital campaign for the new shelter, recently announced that through the end of the year, they will match donations and pledges to the fund up to $250,000, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
JoAnn, who has volunteered at the current shelter at 17 Lamson St. since it opened in 2010, said the $500,000 total would put Hundred Nights at 89 percent of its goal.
"My husband and I like to support the community as much as we can," she said Monday. "Where our heart is, is basic needs, and there's no more basic need than having a roof over your head."
JoAnn's husband, Bill, owns the East Swanzey-based Fenton Family Dealerships.
"As a local business, we also feel an obligation to give back to our community," she said.
Hundred Nights initially set the fundraising goal at $5.5 million, but due to inflation that figure rose about another $700,000, according to the news release.
"As soon as the Fentons realized that the rising costs of construction and materials had increased our Capital Campaign goal from $5.5 million to $6.2 million, they issued this matching challenge to the larger community," Hundred Nights Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said in the release. "What a great gift!"
The organization currently offers 24 beds in its Lamson Street Shelter. Cambiar told The Sentinel in February that Hundred Nights served 233 guests last year, combining for 12,105 total nights at its shelter and other housing options, and also served 437 people at its resource center.
The new, three-story structure at 122-124 Water St., first proposed to the city in 2020 and approved by the planning board last year, would replace the Lamson Street facility, and include private rooms for families, public restrooms, showers and a housing resource center. According to Cambiar, there will also be a commercial kitchen, with volunteers serving daily breakfast and lunch, and weekend dinners.
Private offices for case management and counseling services will also be available as well as a vegetable and flower garden available for guests to use.
Construction on the facility began in June, and Cambiar said the building's foundation is "in and above ground." She added that she expects the construction will be complete in March or April of next year.
So far, Hundred Nights has raised about $5.1 million. Anyone who wants to donate can do so on the organization's website at hundrednightsinc.org.
"The need for the new building is great," Cambiar said in an email Monday, "and the sooner it is complete the better it will be for those who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness."
