Hundred Nights Inc., the Keene-based nonprofit group that assists people experiencing homelessness, received a single call in July asking if any beds were available at its emergency shelter, according to Executive Director Mindy Cambiar.
Since Aug. 17, Cambiar said Hundred Nights has received seven of those calls — from four single individuals, two families and a couple. The organization was able to accommodate the families but did not have vacancies available to the others among its 24 beds.
High demand is nothing new for Hundred Nights, which also operates a housing and welfare resource center below its shelter at 17 Lamson St.
But Cambiar said the recent surge in interest is particularly prominent. She thinks it may indicate rising homelessness after state and federal eviction moratoriums, which were established to protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, expired in July.
The public health crisis presents additional challenges for Hundred Nights. It may lose up to two dozen beds that it typically offers during the colder months because its host organizations have COVID-related concerns, according to Cambiar.
At the same time, the pandemic has presented an opportunity for Hundred Nights to stabilize a wintertime capacity of 48 guests — one of its long-held objectives, Cambiar said — with the availability of federal funding.
The organization hopes to apply for grants financed through the CARES Act that homeless shelters and other housing organizations can use to purchase more bedspace.
Hundred Nights cannot petition for the funds until it reaches an agreement to acquire that property, however. And with the final application deadlines in September and December, respectively, the organization is hamstrung by city regulations that limit its ability to establish a new shelter.
City officials say a multi-year effort to amend those zoning regulations, which would expand opportunities for Hundred Nights among a host of significant reforms to Keene’s land use code, is likely to conclude early next year — after the application deadlines expire.
In response, the organization recently petitioned the city for waivers to purchase and lease two properties, respectively, without which Cambiar said it will likely have to turn more people away.
“If nothing happens by the [federal grant] deadlines, we’re dead in the water,” she said. “I don’t think [Hundred Nights’ normal shelter capacity of] 24 beds is nearly enough.”
COVID offers challenges, opportunities
Cambiar said she has spoken regularly with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s staff, other shelter directors and officials from the Bureau of Homeless and Housing Services, a branch of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, since April to discuss responses to the novel coronavirus.
One of the policy recommendations that she said came out of those discussions was “decompression” — reducing the shelter’s capacity to allow social distancing among guests.
This spring, Hundred Nights thought it would need to cut the number of beds it offers in the shelter, which takes up the majority of its 3,200-square-foot space, from 24 to 22, Cambiar said. The organization was able to maintain a 24-bed capacity, however, by moving three bunk beds into a former conference room outside Cambiar’s office.
So far, none of Hundred Nights’ guests have contracted COVID-19, according to Cambiar. However, she worries about an outbreak because some guests have pre-existing health conditions, such as diabetes and high-blood pressure, that make the virus particularly dangerous to them.
Cambiar said the organization received $10,000 in CARES Act funding in May to purchase additional cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
More challenges are on the horizon, though. Last year, Hundred Nights was able to offer 48 beds during the colder months through partnerships with the United Church of Christ and St. James Episcopal Church, each of which hosted 12 guests at a time.
But those partnerships are in jeopardy this year, she said, due to COVID-related concerns at both locations.
At UCC, which Cambiar said hosted guests from the end of last December through March this year, a church volunteer is required to stay overnight. But that role is often filled by older individuals who she said may not be willing to risk exposure to the virus.
St. James provided bed space from November 2019 to June 2020 in the first year of its partnership with Hundred Nights, according to Cambiar. Guests slept in the church’s basement, which has poor airflow and also houses its administrative offices — making it impractical during the pandemic, she said.
“If we actually needed to have 12 people there, they would probably have to move their whole office upstairs somewhere so that there was no [viral] cross-contamination,” Cambiar said.
She added that it may be difficult for Hundred Nights to staff three locations this year because it has lost many volunteers, due to concerns around the novel coronavirus.
Even with 48 beds available last year, Hundred Nights was unable to meet demand, Cambiar said. The solution, which the city recommended, was to house overflow guests in its first-floor resource center overnight and allow them to sleep in the shelter during the day, when the organization’s staff typically cleans that space.
Given the incentives to reduce crowding this year, as well as the added importance of sanitization, Cambiar is unsure whether that arrangement would be feasible this winter.
“It isn’t the healthiest solution available,” she said. “The resource center is so small that we could not have more than six or eight people in there at a time.”
In addition to having fewer beds, Cambiar said Hundred Nights may also need to accommodate more guests this year, due to the pandemic’s financial toll on many families — which she believes explains the recent swell in demand.
New Hampshire saw a steep drop in evictions during the initial months of the COVID-19 outbreak, following Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 16 emergency order prohibiting landlords from evicting their tenants, which expired July 1. A similar moratorium protected tenants receiving federal housing aid until July 25.
Eviction numbers in the state have skyrocketed since, with 180 and 193 landlord/tenant writ cases — appeals in which the landlord claims the tenant did not pay rent — filed in the first two weeks of August. The previous highest weekly tally this year was 149, in mid-February.
The upward trend may continue next month, according to Elliott Berry, managing attorney and housing project director at the housing aid organization, N.H. Legal Assistance.
“I expect the numbers to rise significantly for a good while,” Berry said. “I do think September is likely to be the worst of it.”
In the face of those challenges, homeless shelters received a lifeline: Funding appropriated in the CARES Act can be used to acquire space for decompression.
Up to $500,000 is available for emergency housing through Community Development Block Grants, which will be administered from a $5.4 million fund controlled by the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority. Municipalities must apply for CDBG funding on behalf of their resident organizations by Sept. 25.
In addition, the independent state agency N.H. Housing made $15 million in CARES Act money available until Dec. 14 for homeless shelters to upgrade or permanently purchase properties.
The funding opportunities would enable Hundred Nights to move from its current location, which it has sought to do for several years, Cambiar said. She noted the city could also use any leftover money to help other underprivileged residents find stable housing opportunities.
“Why would you not apply for this money?” Cambiar said. “In the event that we eliminate homelessness, it could also be turned into tiny apartments … It could help people get back on their feet.”
But Keene’s land use regulations create a major obstacle.
Under the statute’s congregate living definitions, homeless shelters like Hundred Nights are designated as lodging houses — the same classification that fraternity and sorority houses would fall under.
As a result, the organization needs to apply for a zoning exception to operate in most areas downtown, where Cambiar said it must be located to make social services accessible for guests. Hundred Nights received a variance for its current location in September 2010.
“We’re stuck between a rock and a hard place,” she said. “Pretty much anywhere that we would go is going to need ... some kind of special permission.”
Change is coming. Is it coming soon enough?
The broad definition of congregate living is among many features of Keene’s zoning code slated for revision in an impending overhaul by city planners.
Those changes — which were a top priority in Keene’s 2010 Comprehensive Master Plan — would be the first major update to the city’s code since 1970, according to Planning Director Rhett Lamb. Lamb and his colleagues launched the overhaul in 2016 and hope the City Council will approve it early next year after several months of public review and feedback.
As part of the revisions, Keene would adopt a central planning document to streamline the development process, according to Senior Planner Tara Kessler.
Kessler explained that would-be developers often have to consult half a dozen of the city’s regulatory codes, which may discourage projects and also unnecessarily burdens city employees.
“We’ve heard over and over again from the development community that they want a predictable set of regulations,” Kessler said.
The land use overhaul would also create six distinct zoning districts in downtown Keene, each with its own regulations, in order to limit the number of non-conforming structures and expand development opportunities for property owners, Kessler said. She added that many downtown companies, including Modestman Brewing and Fire Dog Breads, have been forced to adjust their business model to comply with Keene’s cumbersome code.
Changes to the city’s congregate living definitions were initially planned as a standalone update in September 2019, according to Lamb. The opioid crisis led Lamb and Kessler to re-examine the definitions, which they said do not accommodate the unique features of rehabilitation homes that attract many health care providers and where there is frequent residential turnover.
However, those revisions were integrated into the larger zoning overhaul earlier this year, according to Lamb.
“The timing of it didn’t make any sense while we were also writing these new zoning districts for all of downtown,” he said.
Among its components, the change would establish a unique zoning category for homeless shelters, giving Hundred Nights more flexibility to move its operations elsewhere in Keene.
Lamb said the city is aware of the application deadlines for CARES Act funding and is working quickly to implement the changes, including condensing the schedule of public hearings before the Joint Planning Board/Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
However, the earliest date for the City Council to adopt the zoning overhaul would be in early 2021, he said.
Hundred Nights’ urgent push for bedspace
Cambiar said she thought the congregate living definitions were going to change last year. Now, she is petitioning the city for exceptions to its land use regulations at two properties in Keene in an effort to qualify for the emergency federal aid.
City records show that Hundred Nights applied on Aug. 20 for a zoning variance to use the property that formerly housed Tom’s Auto Service, at 122–124 Water St., as a shelter.
Cambiar said the existing structure, a 1,300-square-foot cinderblock building, could house the organization’s resource center immediately. She added that Hundred Nights would also hope to build a shelter on the property, given its close proximity to Southwestern Community Services, the regional agency that helps many of its guests find permanent housing.
But Lamb said Hundred Nights should wait for the city to revise its zoning code, which would authorize a homeless shelter at the Water Street property without needing a variance and enact change more democratically.
“A variance it granted by three votes out of a five-member board,” he said. “This is basically changing the zoning map, when you apply for a use variance, so the standard ought to be high.”
City records also show that Hundred Nights filed for a nonconforming use permit, which would bypass the current zoning regulations, at 15 King Court on Aug. 25. The building on that property has more than 5,000 square feet of living area, according to the records.
Hundred Nights would lease that building, which Cambiar said has a new HVAC system and multiple bathrooms with showers as well as a washer and dryer. She added that the site, which Lamb said may be a “better solution,” could accommodate 24 guests with enough space to leave six feet between the beds.
Anticipating opposition from abutters, Cambiar explained that Hundred Nights guests would be on site between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. only, before leaving during the day.
“The only people who would be there during the day would be cleaning staff,” Cambiar said. “And the building itself doesn’t need any work ... We would just have to move the beds in.”
She also said the property’s two previous tenants — Indian King Framery and Downtown Fitness — were even less residential than Hundred Nights and were still granted nonconforming use permits.
The city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hear both petitions at its Sept. 8 meeting. However, the ZBA is also considering four other applications and may reschedule several of them for a second meeting next month, according to city officials.
Cambiar emphasized the importance of being able to provide emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness, noting that displacement often creates a positive-feedback loop because social services are harder to acquire without a permanent residence.
Working with partner organizations, Hundred Nights was able to find housing for 54 of its guests in 2019, she said. But Cambiar is concerned it will be unable to achieve those results again this year without funding for a new shelter.
“This money is a one-time thing, as far as we can tell,” she said. “The likelihood of [the government] offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to lease or purchase a place for decompression — it’s probably never going to happen again.”