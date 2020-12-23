Christmas came early for Hundred Nights Inc. this year, when county officials gave the Keene nonprofit permission to park a coach bus it plans to use as emergency shelter in a downtown lot.
Under a Dec. 11 memorandum of understanding signed by Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates, Hundred Nights will be allowed to park the bus in a county-owned lot behind the Subway at 37 Main St. until April 30, 2021. The site is opposite Lamson Street from the organization’s emergency shelter, where it provides 24 beds for people experiencing homelessness.
Hundred Nights plans to offer as many as 10 beds on the bus, which must be operational by Dec. 30 to comply with restrictions on the federal funds it used to purchase the vehicle, according to Executive Director Mindy Cambiar.
It is unclear whether Hundred Nights must obtain additional approval from the city to operate the bus as a shelter, however, since the central business zoning district where it will be located does not allow lodging houses, as its Lamson Street shelter is designated. (Hundred Nights received a land-use variance for that site in 2010.) Municipal staff could not be reached Wednesday for clarification.
But Keene Mayor George Hansel criticized the Dec. 11 agreement on Wednesday night, explaining that the county claims it is exempt from municipal zoning restrictions as a government entity. Hansel said he believes there is “broad agreement we need to provide shelter for people in the winter” but argued that Hundred Nights should work toward solutions within the city’s regulatory framework.
“I worry about the ability for them to house people safely in a confined space like a bus,” he said. “… Those codes are in place for a reason.”
Hansel, a member of the recently revamped N.H. Council on Housing Stability, also called the bus-turned-shelter plan unnecessary, noting a partnership between Hundred Nights and the Keene Inn that is currently providing emergency shelter for 16 people at the West Street motel.
Hundred Nights turned to the bus as a stopgap measure to help replace two dozen beds that it provided as overflow shelter during the colder months last year. The pair of Elm City churches where those beds were located — United Church of Christ and St. James Episcopal Church — opted not to host Hundred Nights guests this year due to COVID-related concerns.
In September, Hundred Nights received a land-use variance at 122–124 Water St., where it hopes to eventually build a permanent facility and relocate its housing resource center, currently located at the former St. James Thrift Shop behind its eponymous church on West Street. The organization had planned to provide temporary units at the Water Street site in the meantime, but its acquisition of the property is on hold after nearby property owners filed a lawsuit challenging the zoning board’s decision to grant a variance.
A subsequent attempt by Hundred Nights to provide 24 beds at the vacant 15 King Court property for two years fell through Dec. 7, when the zoning board rejected its petition for a change of nonconforming use at that site.
The nonprofit has temporarily expanded its overflow capacity through a recent partnership with the Keene Inn that will last until May 1.
As of Wednesday, the West Street motel was providing a dozen rooms for 16 Hundred Nights guests at a discounted rate to the organization, according to Cambiar. She said earlier this month, however, that she hoped to limit costs by reducing the number of rooms to 10 or 11.
That appears likely following Hundred Nights’ purchase of a 45-foot Van Hool coach bus, which Cambiar said Wednesday would likely shelter up to 10 guests — including any displaced if the organization reduces its capacity at the Keene Inn.
“It means we can actually provide the service that we say we’re going to provide to 48 people,” she said. “These are people who are already here and deserve to have a roof over their heads. Having it happen right at Christmastime is kind of a wonderful thing.”
Already outfitted with four triple-bunk beds, a bathroom and additional seating, the bus will be reconfigured to create more space and add flame-retardant partitions between beds, Cambiar said earlier this month.
Accommodations in the Lamson Street shelter will be available on a first-come-first-served basis, she explained Wednesday, though families currently living there will not be removed.
“People who arrive later in the evening will most likely end up on the bus,” she said. “I think it’ll be so brand new and exciting that first week that people will want to go on the bus.”
Under the county’s Dec. 11 agreement with Hundred Nights, the organization will lease parking spaces for the bus at the former Latchis Theatre location. Rather than running the engine while it is used overnight, a nearby transformer will provide electricity for the bus’ internal heating system, according to Coates.
Hundred Nights would need to request parking permission from the county in subsequent years, he said, since the agreement will expire at the end of April. It can also be terminated by either party before then.
Cambiar said she expects Hundred Nights to use the bus as shelter for at least the next two winters, given the uncertain timelines around both the pandemic and when the Water Street properties may become available.
“Even if COVID is done by next winter, we won’t have another place to go into,” she said.
Cheshire County commissioners — three elected officials who oversee its budgetary spending — also allocated more than $9,000 earlier this month to help Hundred Nights afford rooms at the Keene Inn, according to Coates. He said the recent moves are an effort to back the nonprofit’s push for additional bedspace this winter while also relieving pressure on city officials to identify solutions.
“We don’t feel that the burden should be 100 percent on the city,” he said Wednesday. “Our commissioners felt it was [county] citizens that were seeking help, too.”
Hundred Nights used federal CARES Act funds it was recently awarded via the state’s $15 million Shelter Modification Program, which has helped shelters implement safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, to purchase the bus. It will also be reimbursed from that program for any renovations done by Dec. 30, with Cambiar estimating that the expenses will total slightly less than $50,000.
But the Dec. 30 deadline to spend the federal aid means Hundred Nights has only a week to make the bus operational. (It would be extended if President Donald Trump signs a $900 billion stimulus bill that Congress passed earlier this week.)
After receiving title for the bus Tuesday night, Cambiar registered it with the city Wednesday — though she expects to wait multiple days for the N.H. Department of Motor Vehicles to provide the license plate.
A representative from the Tennessee vendor Busforsale.com is scheduled to drive the bus to Keene by Monday, at which point it will need to be inspected. If it passes inspection, as Cambiar expects, the Busforsale.com representative will train Hundred Nights staff on Tuesday “so that we know what buttons to push and … how to make the heat come on,” she said, followed by a Champagne toast to celebrate achieving its 48-bed goal.
Cambiar added, however, that the organization remains committed to acquiring the 122–124 Water St. properties to ensure its long-term stability.
“We’re not done with the big fight yet,” she said.