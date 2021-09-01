Nicholas Wilbur has lived in a tent in Keene for the past seven months.
Wilbur, previously a Winchester resident, said he’s spent much of that time at Hundred Nights’ resource center on Lamson Street, where the organization offers meals from another Keene nonprofit, The Community Kitchen, as well as laundry services and help finding housing.
But after Hundred Nights opted in early August to limit use of the resource center by anyone not among its 24 guests, Wilbur said he’s had to turn elsewhere for a break from the outdoors. He and some others experiencing homelessness in the city say the new rules, which allow non-guests to enter the resource center only at specific mealtimes and to meet with Hundred Nights staff, make daily life harder and expose unsheltered people to inclement weather.
“The other people are just allowed to sit in there,” he said of Hundred Nights guests. “… That’s not fair.”
Hundred Nights Executive Director Mindy Cambiar confirmed the new rules at the resource center — the former St. James Thrift Shop, near the organization’s overnight shelter.
Those restrictions went into effect early last month, she said, after multiple people damaged the space, including by tearing a sink off the bathroom wall, which needed a $1,500 repair. Those people have been barred entirely from using the resource center, though Cambiar said they can still pick up food there and have their laundry done.
“That is not acceptable behavior,” she said of the damage. “I don’t know any facility that would let them come inside.”
Non-guests may still go to the resource center from 7 to 9 a.m. for breakfast, from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch and for a couple hours in the evening for dinner, according to Cambiar. Coffee, water and bagged lunches are also available to them, and the space remains open for meetings with Hundred Nights staff about housing, health or employment and for other programs offered there, she said.
Cambiar noted, as well, that Hundred Nights’ resource center has one of the few public bathrooms in Keene. (The organization’s plans for a new shelter on Water Street, which the city’s planning board approved last month, include more bathrooms at the facility.)
“We’re not trying to keep people away from that, although it’s been very difficult with some of the guests,” she said.
Keene’s library has public restrooms, and people experiencing homelessness sometimes use those in local convenience stores, according to an unsheltered woman living outdoors in Keene who asked to remain anonymous over concerns that she would face consequences for speaking out. She said the resource center is a popular spot because of the other services offered there and the camaraderie among visitors.
“It was just nice to have that place as like a base station, so to speak,” she said. “You go in in the morning, have your coffee and sort of just plan out your day and meet up with other peers that are in the same predicament … It made me feel like I’m not all alone.”
The woman said she’d been using the resource center’s computers to look for a job earlier this summer. Under the new policy, however, she can continue that search only under the supervision of a Hundred Nights case manager — though Cambiar said another computer is available in the organization’s offices, if needed.
Arguing that Hundred Nights overreacted to the damage caused by a few people, she said the new rules reinforce false stereotypes that people experiencing homelessness are destructive and untrustworthy.
They also disadvantage people who’d rather camp in the woods than live in the shelter’s tight quarters, she said. That could be particularly dangerous if unsheltered people aren’t allowed into the resource center during bad weather, she said, estimating that as many as 20 people typically hung around inside on rainy days in the past.
“What they’re doing is not fair,” she said, adding if the new rules remain in place for the colder months that, “I don’t think they should be allowed to be calling themselves the resource center.”
Cambiar said Tuesday, however, that she expects many of the people angered over the new policy to claim shelter beds in the fall and winter, thus giving them daytime access to the resource center. She also said that “hopefully any behavior issues will be resolved long before then.”
A current shelter guest, who also asked to remain anonymous, said she’s been unsheltered in the past and disapproves of those restrictions, too.
Access to the resource center has typically allowed people to escape bad weather, get their mail or simply charge their phone, she said. She spent much of her time there writing letters and meeting up with friends, she said.
“Now people don’t even have that anymore,” she said. “… We should not be treated any different than people that are staying out in the tents.”