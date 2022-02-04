Hundred Nights aims to open its new Water Street homeless shelter early next year after recently acquiring the property, according to a financial consultant for the Keene nonprofit.
Construction on the 48-bed shelter, which will replace the organization's 17 Lamson St. location, is slated to begin in April, the Nelson-based consultant, Sara Barrett, said Wednesday.
The three-story structure at 122-124 Water St. will include private rooms for families, public restrooms and showers, and a housing resource center for guests, according to plans approved last year by Keene officials. Hundred Nights purchased that site — the former Tom's Auto Service — in January for $280,000, property records show.
The organization, which offers 24 beds at its Lamson Street shelter and another 10 beds on a coach bus parked nearby, has also formally announced a $5.5 million capital campaign to finance its new shelter.
In a news release Tuesday, Hundred Nights said it's already raised nearly 80 percent of that goal. That includes more than $2.9 million in charitable contributions, with additional investments via tax credits the nonprofit got last year and multiple federal grants, according to the news release.
Hundred Nights had 233 guests last year, combining for 12,105 total nights at its shelter and other housing options, and also served 437 people at its resource center, according to Executive Director Mindy Cambiar.
Demand for beds has been higher than ever this winter, the recent news release states, with the Lamson Street shelter and bus typically close to — if not at — full capacity. Like last year, however, the organization has used federal funding to put up guests in local hotel rooms, it announced.
Hundred Nights has said its new Water Street shelter, first proposed in August 2020, will help accommodate a growing number of unhoused families in the region and keep its services — such as the housing resource center — under one roof.
"This campaign is about more than a new building," the recent news release states. "It’s about serving our community to the best of our ability by offering safe, accessible, appropriate, and adequate emergency shelter, and having intentional spaces in which to provide case management services and basic necessities that help clients get back on their feet."