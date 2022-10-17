The Monadnock Humane Society is helping provide care for 14 Labrador retriever puppies, including those pictured here, and 13 adult dogs after the animals were taken from "deplorable conditions" at a home in Winchester, according to the Swanzey-based nonprofit.
The Monadnock Humane Society is helping provide care for 27 Labrador retrievers after N.H. State Police seized the dogs earlier this month from a Winchester home where they were being kept in "deplorable conditions," according to the nonprofit.
The humane society said in a news release Monday afternoon that State Police have charged the dog breeder, but a spokesperson at the police agency wasn't immediately able to confirm this or provide further information.
The 13 adult dogs and 14 puppies — many of whom were underweight — will receive medical care, boarding, exercise, socialization and affection through the humane society, the Swanzey-based organization said in the release.
A year-long investigation by the society’s humane agent, Beth Doyle, led police to discover the dogs when they served a search warrant at the home, the release states. Some of the dogs tested positive for multiple parasites and one is being treated for Lyme disease, according to the humane society.
In a phone interview, the Monadnock Humane Society’s executive director, Kathy Collinsworth said the organization had received multiple complaints over the past year before the dogs were discovered, many of them in a small room littered with urine and feces.
Police executed a search warrant at the property on Oct. 5, the same day the humane society took in the animals, Collinsworth said.
All of the puppies — as well as one nursing mother — have since been moved to foster homes where the dogs will have the opportunity to socialize at a crucial age, she said.
Collinsworth compared this case to another rescue about four years ago, where 52 Labs were discovered living in filthy conditions in a Marlborough home.
“In just four short years, we have faced two of the largest dog cruelty and neglect cases related to horrific breeding practices in our community,” she said in the release. “We continue to be committed to investing in a full time Animal Agent to bring justice to animals who are living in unacceptable conditions.”
The Monadnock Humane Society’s humane agent is one of only four in the state, according to the news release. The cost of care for the dogs — which includes all medical and daily care — is estimated to be about $7,800 per week, all of which will be covered by the nonprofit, the release states.
The total cost could ultimately come to tens of thousands of dollars, Collinsworth said, noting that the Monadnock Humane Society is funded entirely by donations from community members.
The humane society hopes the breeder will eventually surrender ownership of the dogs to the nonprofit, she said.
