Fat Katz Food and Drink, a restaurant in Hudson, has been fined $2,000 for violating state emergency orders in response to COVID-19.
According to a notice from the state Attorney General’s office, Fat Katz hosted karaoke inside the restaurant with shared equipment and failed to enforce mask policies.
So far, 17 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are linked to Fat Katz after one person aware of their positive status and another who was supposed to quarantine went to the restaurant anyway. The Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to investigate potential additional cases and said the possible exposure took place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9.
The Attorney General’s office clarified that venues can host karaoke and open mic performances only if performers bring their own equipment and are located outside.
Only one other fine related to emergency order violations has been issued by the state, and it was issued to a flag football league for competing against teams outside of New England.
Restaurant owner Tom Vaughan did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.