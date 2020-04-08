As the novel coronavirus outbreak takes over conversations, social media feeds and news headlines, parents and guardians may find themselves tongue-tied when trying to explain the pandemic to their children.
Making yourself available for honest conversations about the viral respiratory disease is the best approach, according to Melissa Mucha, school-adjustment counselor at Franklin Elementary School in Keene.
“Start by asking them what they know or what do they think or what do they feel; start it from their vantage point,” Mucha said. “The older that child is, the more capacity they have for understanding and tolerating the reality of this situation. The younger the kids are, the more they need to be reassured that their grown-ups know what to do to help keep them safe.”
When possible, she added, discussions about the disease should be geared to age, as what you’d say to a kindergartener would be drastically different from what you’d tell a sixth-grader.
And though caregivers should be truthful with kids of any age, Mucha said, certain information is unnecessary and potentially harmful, such as COVID-19’s death toll.
Instead, she said, the conversation should be focused on giving simple facts and learning how the child is feeling.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system’s website recommends explaining the disease this way: “COVID-19 is a little bit like the flu or a cold, but because it is a brand new sickness, our bodies are not as good at protecting us from it, so it is easier for the germs to move from one person to another.”
Focusing on what kids can do to help themselves, their families and their community can be comforting, Mucha added. This can include the following:
Staying away from people who are coughing or sneezing or sick.
Teaching kids to cough or sneeze into their elbow or a tissue and throw the tissue into the trash.
Getting children into a better hand-washing habit, and teaching them to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing, going to the bathroom and before eating or preparing food.
Teaching them to use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Outside of discussing COVID-19, Mucha advised guardians to be aware of what news and social media children are taking in.
Physically showing affection to kids, she added, is also crucial during this time of uncertainty and stress.
“Our children may need more from us right now than what we would typically give,” she said. “They are likely stressed out, and that appropriate physical affection helps regulate their body’s central nervous system, which helps them stay calm ... that is a way their body responds to being safe.”