New friends and fellow Appalachian Trail thru-hikers Larry Chambers of Antrim, from left, Mark Paquin of Stoddard and Michael Lebo of Stoddard pose for a portrait at Post and Beam Brewing in Peterborough while they catch up over drinks recently.
More than 3,000 people attempt the Appalachian Trail thru-hike each year, according to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, but only about one in four finish the arduous trek. As of Thursday, 978 people had self-reported to the ATC this year that they'd completed the journey this year. That includes 24 people from New Hampshire (well behind Virginia, the leading state, with 69 thru-hikers).
For all the adventurers on the trail, though, few, if any, on the trail go by their given names. Instead, they adopt a trail name along the way, often descriptive or humorous nicknames. Here's how three local thru-hikers got theirs:
Mark "Popeye" Paquin
In 2006, when he was living in Franklin, and the Internet was still a relatively new component of everyday life, Paquin told his son he shouldn't use his real last name online. So, the family adopted "Popeye" as its cyber name (he's still "Mark Popeye" on Facebook).
“So everyone knows me as Popeye," he said. "It’s just natural to me. Some people get their trail name on trail. But I just took what I already had and used that.”
Michael “Papa Bear” Lebo
“My stepdaughter actually gave me mine. Our puppy’s name is Bear, so 'Papa Bear,' ” he said.
Bear is a small Havanese puppy, around 10 pounds, “but she hikes with me a lot,” Lebo added.
Larry “Dreamer” Chambers
"It comes from my section hike in the summer of ‘19," he said. "That particular day I had a really big day planned, went over Moosilauke [on the southwest end of the White Mountains], Wolf Mountain and my goal was to get to Eliza Brook Shelter [near Lincoln]. But the weather was cold, wet, the trail was muddy. I started at 7:00 in the morning and I didn’t get to that shelter ‘til, like, 8:00 at night. And I walked up to the shelter and there’s two NoBo, north bound, thru-hikers in there, and they said, ‘What’s your name?’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t have a trail name yet, but I’ve been dreaming about this shelter all day.’ And they said, ‘Well, you must be Dreamer.’ So I just kept it ever since.”
