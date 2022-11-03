20221105-LOC-APPALACHIANTRAILFRIENDS-5C

New friends and fellow Appalachian Trail thru-hikers Larry Chambers of Antrim, from left, Mark Paquin of Stoddard and Michael Lebo of Stoddard pose for a portrait at Post and Beam Brewing in Peterborough while they catch up over drinks recently.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

More than 3,000 people attempt the Appalachian Trail thru-hike each year, according to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, but only about one in four finish the arduous trek. As of Thursday, 978 people had self-reported to the ATC this year that they'd completed the journey this year. That includes 24 people from New Hampshire (well behind Virginia, the leading state, with 69 thru-hikers). 

