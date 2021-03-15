DOVER — Local advocates, social service providers and elected officials say the new monthly child tax credit checks coming to New Hampshire and Maine parents under the new $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief plan President Joe Biden signed Thursday will have profound impacts on struggling families.
The American Rescue Plan expands the child tax credit for 2021 so that families will get $3,600 annually for children younger than 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6-17, replacing the old $2,000 credit that ended once a child turned 17.
The plan will distribute half of the credit directly to families through monthly checks so they don’t have to wait until tax season to claim it, in addition to making the credit fully tax exempt, allowing low-income families to keep the full amount.
These provisions are expected to lift 8,000 New Hampshire children and 10,000 Maine children out of poverty, as well as provide relief to the families of approximately 222,000 New Hampshire children (87 percent) and 229,000 Maine children (91 percent), according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Nationally, the CBPP projects the child tax credit provisions will lift 4.1 million children above the poverty line, lift 1.1 million children out of deep poverty and cut the remaining number of children in poverty by more than 40 percent.
Those CBPP figures are just for the child tax credit changes, meaning greater impacts are anticipated when factoring in other American Rescue Plan provisions, such as the $1,400 per-person relief payments that are also coming to eligible workers and families and up to $1,400 for each dependent child. “I think it’s a great idea,” said Deb Anthony, executive director at Gather, the Seacoast’s largest hunger relief organization.
Gather has served about 700 families a week throughout the pandemic, sometimes serving as many as 900 or 1,000. Anthony said that’s a “huge uptick” from before the pandemic, when Gather served around 450 or 500 families a week.
“I think it’s going to really lift up some American families on a monthly basis,” Anthony said of the child tax credit provisions in the American Rescue Plan.
Elected leaders representing the Seacoast have heralded the monthly child tax credit checks.
“This assistance is urgently needed to help alleviate the financial burden that too many moms and dads are experiencing so they don’t have to pick between paying the electric bill and putting food on the table,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D- N.H., said in a statement. “The American Rescue Plan is one of the most important pieces of legislation Congress will ever pass,” U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D- Maine, wrote in a statement. “Without significant action, the economic damage caused by COVID-19 will last well beyond the pandemic. As someone who has long believed that government can and should be a force for good in our lives, I’m proud to have supported this legislation from the beginning. Maine families will feel lasting relief when this bill is signed into law by President Biden.”
Parents who have children under the age of 18 will be eligible for the expanded child tax credit benefits, including the monthly checks.
Parents with kids who earn up to $75,000 and couples filing jointly who earn up to $150,000 will receive the full $3,600 credit per child under the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6-17. Individuals and couples who earn more than those respective limits will have their credits reduced by $50 for every $1,000 of adjusted gross income earned above the limits.
“Expanding the child tax credit is a truly significant step to support hard-working families in New Hampshire,” said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D- New Hampshire. “The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an incredible burden on parents, and as a result, children are suffering.”
Families who are ineligible for the new credit, but earn less than $200,000 individually or $400,000 for couples filing jointly, will be able to claim a $2,000 per child tax credit.
Low-income families and families with an unemployed head of household will also benefit. The previous child tax credit structure required a minimum income of $2,500 to qualify, as well as restricted families to only a $1,400 credit instead of $2,000 if the credit exceeded their taxes owed. The provisions approved through the American Rescue Plan eliminate that minimum income requirement and income cap.