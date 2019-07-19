Tucked away in its own corner of New Hampshire, Cheshire County’s plot on the map draws a distinct sphere of political influence. But before the region was at the corner of anything, the area’s proximity to the Connecticut River already anchored its identity.
“We have always had the Connecticut River as our western boundary, and that has had an impact on us and our relationship with Vermont,” Alan Rumrill, director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County said, “because we were much closer to the settlers of Vermont than we ever were to the people on the coast of New Hampshire far away — because our settlers came from the south, came up the river.”
Even after the rail era and expansion of interstates, some of this dynamic remains true today, according to political leaders and a prominent political scientist, who all say the Monadnock Region’s geography affects its politics.
From influencing how presidential campaigns decide where candidates meet voters to informing how legislation moves through the Statehouse, the political topography of New Hampshire and this region’s corner of influence along two states’ borders always plays a part.
Primary priorities
Every four years, aspiring leaders of the free world factor in the Monadnock Region in relation to other parts of New Hampshire in an effort to maximize their chances at winning the first-in-the-nation primary — or at least to do well enough across the state to justify staying in the race.
“Obviously, one of the most scarce resources is the [presidential] candidate’s time,” Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, said in a recent episode of Pod Free or Die, The Sentinel’s politics podcast.
Each trip to the Granite State depends on logistics such as air travel and when Congress is in session, but also how to get the candidate in front of as many discerning voters as possible.
Presidential primary contenders are often confined to a handful of stops in a weekend before resuming business in Washington, D.C., or wherever else one’s day job is.
“The greatest concentration of population and thus of primary voters is in the southern tier, especially in Hillsborough and Rockingham County, which go down to the Massachusetts border,” Scala said. “I mean, in those two counties alone, you’re gonna find more than half of the 2020 New Hampshire primary vote.”
For the campaigns to get the most bang for their buck, Scala said the usual playbook is to hit those populated areas around cities like Manchester, Nashua and Portsmouth.
So far, the vast majority of campaign stops from the 2020 field have been in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, with Merrimack County not far behind. Those three counties have had well over 100 visits each, according to NBC Boston’s candidate tracker as of the third week of July, while Cheshire County has seen only 29.
But despite Cheshire being only the sixth most populous county in New Hampshire and accounting for just over five percent of its voters, Scala noted, the Keene area shares attributes with Hanover and Lebanon that make the Monadnock Region fertile ground for a certain kind of Democratic campaign.
Both areas are more likely to have doctors, professors and social service professionals than any other area in the west of the state. This creates a corridor along the Connecticut River Valley of highly educated voters that could make the difference in who emerges from the crowded field next February, where a winner may need only exceed 20 or 30 percent of the vote.
“... A more progressive type, say, Elizabeth Warren, for example ... she’s going to pay special attention to places where you find a lot of, I would think, well-educated progressives,” Scala said. “So out your way in the Connecticut River Valley, you know, Keene and Hanover are going to be places that she hits early and often with her staff, which is going to make your part of the state so interesting.”
Warren became the first candidate to open a field office in the Monadnock Region in June, and has visited Keene State College and the Peterborough Town House, in addition to making four stops in Grafton County.
And with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., running again, Scala said the competition for votes in “Bernie’s backyard” will be fierce after he won two out of three voters in the 2016 New Hampshire primary against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.
Sanders has yet to return to the region since his first official New Hampshire campaign event in March at The Colonial Theatre in Keene.
Key for GOP, too
On the Republican side, longtime organizer and Republican National Committeewoman Juliana Bergeron is adamant that despite Cheshire County having a smaller share of GOP voters than the rest of the state, Keene and its surrounding towns remain crucial turf for any serious statewide campaign.
“If you lose Cheshire County big, you can’t win statewide,” Bergeron said. “You can lose Cheshire County and win ... but if we get crushed here, then it’s almost impossible to make it up.”
She says she tells every Republican campaign that no matter how outnumbered they may feel by Democrats, there are still plenty of reliably conservative voters in the region — and they expect to have a chance to see candidates in person, no matter how high the office.
“They have to have some sort of presence here, and I fully understand because of the way our voter rolls look [why] they spend less time here,” she said, “but the more time they spend here, the better we do.”
As part of her role with the party, Bergeron notes that she often tries to have big GOP events more centrally located in the state, often around Concord, so that Republicans from the North Country and the Connecticut River Valley can have the chance to make it.
One model for success in the Monadnock Region Bergeron cites is that of former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte, who brought the “Kelly bus” to Keene and surrounding towns during campaign season. Ayotte would have organizers jump onto the bus to keep her up to speed on local issues, and maintain a sense of unity with each stop by putting those diehards in touch with their counterparts from elsewhere in the state.
As for the other side of the coin, Bergeron has a consistent warning.
“I have to say, all of us get somewhat irritated if a candidate appears never to be coming to Keene, or if they come to Keene to do their interview at The Sentinel and haven’t let us know so that we can combine it with another event.”
Connecting coalitions
While candidates running for president and statewide office often pitch plans to bolster infrastructure in the Monadnock Region, Rumrill is quick to point out that politicians have always haggled over projects to secure the area’s status as a commercial hub.
By the 1840s, Keene was connected to Boston and Montreal’s markets, and surrounding towns began to enjoy the economic benefits of having supplies shipped in quickly and products exported to larger customer bases.
“The railroad really made Keene what it is today: the economic center for all of southwestern New Hampshire,” Rumrill said.
Today, politicians like state Sen. Jay V. Kahn, D-Keene, whose district covers much of Cheshire County, go to bat for the region on more modern forms of infrastructure to keep the historic hub competitive.
“It’s not just roads and bridges, although those are important,” Kahn told The Sentinel Tuesday. “You know, I talk to candidates and advise them that infrastructure includes our telecommunications, both mobile and broadband Internet. It also includes water quality ... it can include airport transportation, or regional transportation. So our interests locally are not just limited to roads and bridges.”
At the Statehouse, Kahn says he tries to form coalitions with other rural parts of New Hampshire, such as in Coos County or again along the Connecticut River, to counterbalance the urban and suburban sprawl of the southeast.
The collaboration can even extend over the state border into Windham County in Vermont and Franklin County in Massachusetts, according to Kahn.
“Those rural areas have a lot in common, usually, that may not be what’s common throughout their states,” he said.
One federal issue the three counties share is the expansion of broadband — often unprofitable for telecommunications companies given the region’s population density and uneven terrain — which presents the challenge of “last mile services,” Kahn said.
“We’re all trying to attract small businesses that can be easily supported by our existing economic structure — workforce, housing and quality of life,” Kahn noted, which all depend on the ability of those businesses to compete online.
Those battles are fought by politicians nationwide, but according to one presidential candidate, it’s the connection to home that makes them count.
In an interview with The Sentinel Tuesday, John Hickenlooper invoked the Greek notion of “topophilia” — “which my staff says I should never use anymore; it’s an SAT word,” he said — which means “love of place” in describing his efforts to expand broadband access as governor of Colorado.
Those infrastructure projects rural communities fight for, he argued, are about more than just securing an economic sphere of influence and creating jobs.
“You see material representations of how much people love their community,” Hickenlooper said, “and that they took their money and put it towards public improvements, public infrastructure, that was meaningful to them at that time ... You need to fuel people’s affection for where they live.”