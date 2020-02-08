SWANZEY — The Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hold public hearings Monday for two multi-family housing developments being proposed on Old Homestead Highway (Route 32).
The larger of them, being pitched by the Walpole-based Avanru Development Group, would be a 90-unit development providing age-restricted affordable rental units to people 62 and older. The development would be at 115 Old Homestead Highway, next to Dillant-Hopkins Airport and north of Aviation Drive, and would include 69 one-bedroom apartments, five studios and 16-two bedroom units, according to the informational packet for Monday’s meeting.
Jack Franks, Avanru’s president and CEO, said the company is proposing three inter-connected buildings, with an approximate total footprint of 21,000 square feet. One of those buildings would be three stories, he said, while the other two would be four.
Avanru is requesting a special exception to build multi-family dwellings in the business district. The company is also seeking a variance because its proposal calls for 126 parking stalls versus the 180 that would be required under the town’s zoning ordinance, according to the packet. Another variance would enable the building to be constructed with a setback of 30 feet from the front property line versus the ordinance’s required 75.
A separate proposal slated for public hearing Monday calls for 32 units of residential housing on a 2-acre vacant lot on the west side of Old Homestead Highway, next to Dillant-Hopkins. The Rindge-based 4395 FT, LLC is requesting a special exception for the multi-family development in the business district, which would consist of four buildings with eight units each.
Both public hearings were continued until Monday from public hearings last month, according to the packet.
Monday’s zoning board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall at 17 Main St. The public hearings are the only matters on the agenda, aside from a review of minutes and a placeholder item for discussing any other business.