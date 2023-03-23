A developer has proposed tearing down the former St. Patrick’s School and building condominiums and apartment housing, which could add as many as 68 housing units to Jaffrey.
The school has sat empty since its closure in 2015, and although it has been investigated as a potential site for a new town office for Jaffrey or to be converted to elderly housing, the concepts eventually fell through, in part because of the expense of renovating the building and removal of potential hazards.
Mike Shea, representing MJ & MJ Realty Ventures of Jaffrey, appeared before the Jaffrey Planning Board Tuesday for a preliminary consultation on the plan. He said the option of renovating had been explored, but would ultimately be cost-prohibitive, and the current intent is to demolish the building and make use of the lot.
A preliminary consultation is a voluntary process where a potential applicant can review a proposal with the board to identify any major issues before officially submitting an application. Shea clarified with the board that no official plans have been made at this point, but did present an option for the board to consider.
The total amount of property MJ & MJ Realty is considering acquiring is just over 13 acres. Shea said the current proposal is to subdivide the property into three sections and construct new units on two of them.
In one section, the developer proposes to build condominiums, which would allow for home ownership. Shea said there has not been a decision on how many units would be built, or in what configuration. In a second, the proposal is to build two 24-unit apartment buildings, which would require special approvals because it exceeds the eight units per building allowed in the district.
Shea said he had calculated that 3.75 acres of the property is not buildable, and that of the remaining acreage, the town’s density calculations would allow up to 57.6 units, based on the six units per acre allowed. Shea said at least some of the units are intended to be priced as workforce housing, a threshold defined by the state based on the income of a specific area. Jaffrey allows greater density when housing is designated as workforce housing, and the greater density would allow up to 68 units, Shea said.
Planning Board members expressed support for the proposal.
“I like it,” said member Keith Dupuis. “This is what I’ve been looking for us to do.”
Selectman representative Kevin Chamberlain noted that he had attended a groundbreaking at Teleflex Medical earlier in the day for an expansion which will add jobs to the facility.
“They’re in dire need of employees,” Chamberlain said, adding the town should support additional housing that’s affordable for residents.
“I’m for it,” agreed planning board member Peter Maki.
In a separate case, the planning board also approved a plan by Split Birch Holdings to construct two additional apartment units, adding to an existing five-unit building on 35 Turnpike Road.
Jon Driscoll of Split Branch Holdings outlined a plan to renovate an existing barn building to house the additional two units. He said all of his units currently are under market for what is legally considered workforce housing, and the two new units would also be in that range.
Driscoll said he was aware of the housing needs in town, and is looking to add more apartments suitable for workers.
With no comments from the public on the plan, the board swiftly approved it after a short presentation from Driscoll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.