John Manning, former CEO of Southwestern Community Services; and Sentinel reporter Caleb Symons were among those honored this month by a coalition focused on affordable-housing policy.
Housing Action NH, which consists of 80 businesses and organizations, recognized Manning for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manning, of Marlborough, retired as CEO of Southwestern Community Services earlier this year.
“Throughout his tenure at Southwestern Community Services, John brought not only passion, but also a willingness to lead to get things done,” Elissa Margolin, director of Housing Action NH, said in a news release. “We’re thankful that John stepped up to implement a new housing stability program and helped thousands of residents avoid eviction during the pandemic.”
Symons, of Keene, received the press award for his ongoing reporting on New Hampshire’s shortage of affordable housing.
“Caleb Symons is a thorough journalist who researches state trends and data and always remembers to reflect local realities,” Margolin said. “We’re grateful for journalists like him who are documenting the toll of New Hampshire’s housing crisis.”
Manning, Symons and other honorees were recognized at Housing Action NH’s “Home Matters in NH Awards” on Dec. 10, during a forum hosted by the Center for Ethics in Society at St. Anselm College in Manchester.