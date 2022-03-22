With no discussion, the N.H. House voted 174-161 on Thursday to table and effectively kill a bill to prevent municipalities, counties and school districts from spending property taxpayer money on lobbyists.
Most Republicans supported House Bill 1033 and nearly all Democrats opposed it. Two dozen Republicans broke ranks with their GOP colleagues to scuttle the measure.
The House Legislative Administration Committee recommended, 9-4, to the full House that the measure should be passed.
Rep. Tim Baxter, R-Seabrook, a member of that committee, said early this month that people of both parties would be “horrified” to learn that public money is used by local governments to lobby state government. He said it is wrong to spend taxpayer dollars to advocate for positions taxpayers may not favor.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, said Monday there are already rules in place against federal agencies lobbying Congress and state agencies lobbying the N.H. Legislature.
“I don’t see why local funds should be any different,” he said.
“In many instances, these lobbyists are working for their association and not always are they putting forward a position that would be consistent with the best interests of local citizens and taxpayers.”
Democratic N.H. Rep. Lucy Weber of Walpole, whose district also includes Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Westmoreland, said organizations such as the N.H. Municipal Association and the N.H. City & Town Clerks’ Association do important work on behalf of local governments by tracking legislation and lobbying legislators.
“The clerks association has somebody who looks at the bills to see if they have an impact and they do some lobbying,” Weber said Monday. “This measure might have prevented them from doing this because dues for the association come from town budgets.”
A form on the organization’s website says annual dues for a clerk to belong to the association is $20.
Dues for the Municipal Association depend upon a community's population and equalized valuation. Keene’s budget shows the city spent $18,991 this fiscal year on these dues. Overall, the association took in $1.2 million in annual dues from its municipal members in 2020, according to an independent audit and financial report.
Other lobbyist organizations that collect dues or fees from local governmental organizations include the N.H. Association of Counties and the N.H. School Boards Association.
The Municipal Association lobbied against House Bill 1033 and urged its membership, which includes every town and city in the state, to contact their local representatives directly to urge opposition.
“It is no secret that NHMA and similar organizations actively engage in lobbying, and it is well known that municipal dues are a part of every municipal budget,” the group said in a bulletin. “In most towns, these budgets are approved directly by the voters themselves, and they can easily choose not to include those dues in the budget.
“In fact, there have been occasional attempts at town meetings to remove NHMA dues from a budget, and those efforts have consistently been defeated.”
Cordelli said the Municipal Association is powerful and its opposition was likely significant.
“They probably did a good job in talking to House members and presented their concerns to the extent that it swayed votes.”
The Concord-based association has policy positions that include maintaining support for the authority of local government without infringement by the state.
It also supports maintaining state aid to municipalities, and legislation authorizing local control over non-property tax revenue streams. It opposes legislation that reduces, suspends or eliminates existing local taxes, fees or state aid.
If the municipal association didn’t exist, local officials would be hard pressed to keep track of and register their opinion on the many bills considered every year that could have major effects on municipalities, Keene Mayor George Hansel said in an earlier interview.