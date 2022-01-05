The 400-member N.H. House, with many unmasked, began its yearly session in a Manchester conference hall Wednesday and promptly rejected a Walpole lawmaker’s request to allow representatives to meet virtually.
Democratic Rep. Lucy Weber said her proposal would boost safety and participation for the public and representatives at a time when COVID-19 is raging.
It got voted down in a partisan vote, 186-169. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House.
“Permitting remote access would allow legislators to continue representing their constituents without risk of carrying a deadly virus back to their families and communities,” Weber said in a statement.
“Video technology is inexpensive, has already been used with great success at the committee level in New Hampshire, and has been ruled permissible by the NH Supreme Court. It is absolutely shameful that Republicans continue to reject a simple rule change that would allow people to make responsible decisions.”
The N.H. Senate also convened its yearly session, in Concord, on Wednesday. A rule was approved allowing senators to participate remotely in a meeting as long as there is an in-person quorum.
Rep. Amanda Toll, D-Keene, said she was disappointed in the House vote but not surprised.
"It is inexcusable and abhorrent that Republicans have decided to not prioritize precautionary measures, such as allowing for remote access,” she said. “They are putting the lives of legislators at risk, particularly those who have pre-existing health conditions.
“The end result is the needless endangerment of lives and the silencing of voters who are denied representation. This is consistent with the Republican approach of making participation in a democracy difficult, if not impossible.”
But Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, spoke against Weber’s proposal at Wednesday's House meeting. He said it lacked a realistic implementation plan.
“This is at best premature,” he said. “Second, my experience over the last two years of us meeting virtually is that the House members have come to regard each other as talking heads on a screen. Because of that, I believe our processes are broken down. There’s more animosity, less collegiality, and it’s really important that we get back to that.”
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, was delayed and not present for the vote on virtual meetings, but said she would have voted against it because she hasn't been impressed by the behavior of remote participants.
“People would not leave their computers on. You had representatives going to the bathroom while they’re on Zoom. You had representatives getting up, and they were in their underwear.”
The House held virtual meetings early in the pandemic.
On June 11, the state of emergency and emergency orders expired in New Hampshire, and representatives were once again required to participate in legislative proceedings in person.
This year, committee meetings and House sessions will be livestreamed, but the public and the representatives will have to be present to participate.
The House speaker’s office put out a statement in advance of the yearly session saying committee meetings will be held this year in the Legislative Office Building, where social distancing is feasible and air filtration systems are in place.
Members of the public who wish to interact with committees without being present could register their position on a bill online, send an email or a letter or make a telephone call, the statement said.
Face masks are optional in the Statehouse and were not required for those in attendance in the conference hall in Manchester on Wednesday. Rooms were set up for the press and the public to watch a video feed of the proceedings. The livestream was also available online. Everybody other than lawmakers were required to be masked.
Lawmakers were sent two at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to use ahead of the meeting. Face masks were made available to them. Two sets of bathrooms were designated, one for people wearing masks, one for those without.
Despite the precautions, Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, said he had concerns about Wednesday's gathering.
“Statistically out of 400 people, given the spread of the virus, you’d have to believe some people, careful or not, would be here with active infections,” he said.