Firefighters are at the scene of a fire on Marlboro Street in Keene, near the intersection with Main Street.
The fire was in a residential building. Multiple fire trucks were on scene as of about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, and Marlboro Street was blocked off. No flames were visible from the outside at that time.
A firefighter told The Sentinel that everyone had made it out of the building. Fire department officials were not immediately available to give more details.
The fire was reported at 52 Marlboro St. about 11:40 a.m., and is at a third alarm, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is available.