WESTMORELAND — Firefighters responded to Chickering Road early this afternoon for a reported house fire.
Around 3 p.m., a dispatcher at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said the fire had been contained, but Westmoreland units were still on scene.
No residents were believed to be in the home, according to scanner reports.
The home is located some 3,000 feet from where tankers lined up along Route 63, according to one firefighter's estimate.
Because Chickering Road is unpaved, firefighters proceeded along by foot while leaving the trucks behind. The tankers unloaded water into a temporary container, and firefighters ran a hose from there to the fire.
Around 1:15 p.m., a plow cleared some of Chickering Road and a smaller truck with chains on its tires followed.
As of about 1:30 p.m., radio reports indicated firefighters had knocked down the fire but continued to work at the scene.
No smoke could be seen from the blockade at the corner of 63 and Chickering Road. A Sentinel reporter was told not to move closer to the scene.
No further information was available from the Westmoreland Fire Department.
The fire held at a first alarm, according to the mutual aid dispatcher, though scanner reports initially mentioned a second alarm.
This article has been updated with information from Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.